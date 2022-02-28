2022 SAG Awards: CODA Makes History, Becomes Oscar Front-Runner With Top Prize

CODA Apple TV+
By Shania Russell/Feb. 28, 2022 10:31 am EST

The SAG Awards are back with your yearly reminder that actors love actors! This Sunday marked the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held exactly one month before the 94th Academy Awards — just in time to drop hints for which way awards season is trending. "CODA" triumphed, making history on two counts: Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win a SAG award when he scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy and the film became the first predominantly deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The night included a number of emotional speeches, but Marlee Matlin's joyous words were a highlight of the night.

Other trophies delivered in the realm of the film gave us a hint at where awards season is trending in the lead-up to the Oscars. In some ways, long-held suspicions were confirmed: like the widespread love for Ariana DeBose's star-making turn in "West Side Story," filling a role once make iconic for screen by Rita Moreno. Will Smith also took home a trophy for "King Richard," as was expected, but another acting trophy came as a surprise. Jessica Chastain took home Best Actress for shape-shifting into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, though Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman were favored for the award. 

What this all means

Squid Game Park Hae-soo, Lee Jung-jae and HoYeon Jung Netflix

What might all this mean for the Academy Awards? It's not exactly cut and dry. The win for "CODA" marks a major upset, launching the title front and center in the Best Picture discussion. The next few weeks will see other guilds weighing in and putting Sunday night's wins into perspective. It'll be especially interesting to see how everything aligns with the Producers Guild Awards, which employs a preferential ballot system just like the Oscars. In terms of the "CODA" upset, it's worth noting that the best ensemble SAG Award has been credited with "predicting" Best Picture in the past, most recently in the case of "Parasite." But if it's a matter of recent trends, don't forget that three of the last four Best Picture winners ("The Shape of Water," "Green Book" and "Nomadland") weren't even nominated in the best ensemble category.

In the world of TV, the usual "Succession" sweep was shut down by the ever-persistent power of last year's phenomenon, "Squid Game." Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae won the series' two solo victories in their respective acting categories, followed by a win for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble. Overall, the major winners of the night were "CODA," "Succession" and "Ted Lasso," the ensemble winners in Film and TV, but you can check out all the SAG winners below.

SAG 2022 film winners

Emilia Jones Apple TV+

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"

Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"

Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"

Will Smith, "King Richard" — WINNER

Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" — WINNER

Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"

Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"

Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"

Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"

Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"

Troy Kotsur, "CODA" — WINNER

Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"

Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"

Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"

Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" — WINNER

Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"

Ruth Negga, "Passing"

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Belfast"

"CODA" — WINNER

"Don't Look Up"

"House of Gucci"

"King Richard"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Black Widow"

"Dune"

"The Matrix Resurrections"

"No Time to Die" — WINNER

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"

SAG 2022 TV winners

Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Sarah Snook HBO

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" — WINNER

Ewan McGregor, "Halston"

Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"

Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" — WINNER

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" — WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" — WINNER

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Sandra Oh, "The Chair"

Jean Smart, "Hacks" — WINNER

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"The Morning Show"

"Squid Game"

"Succession" — WINNER

"Yellowstone"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"The Great"

"Hacks"

"The Kominsky Method"

"Only Murders in the Building"

"Ted Lasso" — WINNER

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

"Cobra Kai"

"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"

"Loki"

"Mare of Easttown"

"Squid Game" — WINNER

