2022 SAG Awards: CODA Makes History, Becomes Oscar Front-Runner With Top Prize
The SAG Awards are back with your yearly reminder that actors love actors! This Sunday marked the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held exactly one month before the 94th Academy Awards — just in time to drop hints for which way awards season is trending. "CODA" triumphed, making history on two counts: Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win a SAG award when he scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy and the film became the first predominantly deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The night included a number of emotional speeches, but Marlee Matlin's joyous words were a highlight of the night.
Other trophies delivered in the realm of the film gave us a hint at where awards season is trending in the lead-up to the Oscars. In some ways, long-held suspicions were confirmed: like the widespread love for Ariana DeBose's star-making turn in "West Side Story," filling a role once make iconic for screen by Rita Moreno. Will Smith also took home a trophy for "King Richard," as was expected, but another acting trophy came as a surprise. Jessica Chastain took home Best Actress for shape-shifting into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, though Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman were favored for the award.
What this all means
What might all this mean for the Academy Awards? It's not exactly cut and dry. The win for "CODA" marks a major upset, launching the title front and center in the Best Picture discussion. The next few weeks will see other guilds weighing in and putting Sunday night's wins into perspective. It'll be especially interesting to see how everything aligns with the Producers Guild Awards, which employs a preferential ballot system just like the Oscars. In terms of the "CODA" upset, it's worth noting that the best ensemble SAG Award has been credited with "predicting" Best Picture in the past, most recently in the case of "Parasite." But if it's a matter of recent trends, don't forget that three of the last four Best Picture winners ("The Shape of Water," "Green Book" and "Nomadland") weren't even nominated in the best ensemble category.
In the world of TV, the usual "Succession" sweep was shut down by the ever-persistent power of last year's phenomenon, "Squid Game." Jung Ho-yeon and Lee Jung-jae won the series' two solo victories in their respective acting categories, followed by a win for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble. Overall, the major winners of the night were "CODA," "Succession" and "Ted Lasso," the ensemble winners in Film and TV, but you can check out all the SAG winners below.
SAG 2022 film winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, "Being the Ricardos"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "The Power of the Dog"
Andrew Garfield, "Tick, Tick... Boom"
Will Smith, "King Richard" — WINNER
Denzel Washington, "The Tragedy of Macbeth"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" — WINNER
Olivia Colman, "The Lost Daughter"
Lady Gaga, "House of Gucci"
Jennifer Hudson, "Respect"
Nicole Kidman, "Being the Ricardos"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Ben Affleck, "The Tender Bar"
Bradley Cooper, "Licorice Pizza"
Troy Kotsur, "CODA" — WINNER
Jared Leto, "House of Gucci"
Kodi Smit-McPhee, "The Power of the Dog"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Caitríona Balfe, "Belfast"
Cate Blanchett, "Nightmare Alley"
Ariana DeBose, "West Side Story" — WINNER
Kirsten Dunst, "The Power of the Dog"
Ruth Negga, "Passing"
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
"Belfast"
"CODA" — WINNER
"Don't Look Up"
"House of Gucci"
"King Richard"
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
"Black Widow"
"Dune"
"The Matrix Resurrections"
"No Time to Die" — WINNER
"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"
SAG 2022 TV winners
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"
Oscar Isaac, "Scenes From a Marriage"
Michael Keaton, "Dopesick" — WINNER
Ewan McGregor, "Halston"
Evan Peters, "Mare of Easttown"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
Cynthia Erivo, "Genius: Aretha"
Margaret Qualley, "Maid"
Jean Smart, "Mare of Easttown"
Kate Winslet, "Mare of Easttown" — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox, "Succession"
Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game" — WINNER
Jeremy Strong, "Succession"
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
Jung Ho-yeon, "Squid Game" — WINNER
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Sarah Snook, "Succession"
Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"
Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
Martin Short, "Only Murders in the Building"
Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" — WINNER
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Elle Fanning, "The Great"
Sandra Oh, "The Chair"
Jean Smart, "Hacks" — WINNER
Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"
Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"The Morning Show"
"Squid Game"
"Succession" — WINNER
"Yellowstone"
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
"The Great"
"Hacks"
"The Kominsky Method"
"Only Murders in the Building"
"Ted Lasso" — WINNER
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
"Cobra Kai"
"The Falcon and the Winter Soldier"
"Loki"
"Mare of Easttown"
"Squid Game" — WINNER