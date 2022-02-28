2022 SAG Awards: CODA Makes History, Becomes Oscar Front-Runner With Top Prize

The SAG Awards are back with your yearly reminder that actors love actors! This Sunday marked the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, held exactly one month before the 94th Academy Awards — just in time to drop hints for which way awards season is trending. "CODA" triumphed, making history on two counts: Troy Kotsur became the first deaf actor to win a SAG award when he scored the Best Supporting Actor trophy and the film became the first predominantly deaf cast to receive the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. The night included a number of emotional speeches, but Marlee Matlin's joyous words were a highlight of the night.

Other trophies delivered in the realm of the film gave us a hint at where awards season is trending in the lead-up to the Oscars. In some ways, long-held suspicions were confirmed: like the widespread love for Ariana DeBose's star-making turn in "West Side Story," filling a role once make iconic for screen by Rita Moreno. Will Smith also took home a trophy for "King Richard," as was expected, but another acting trophy came as a surprise. Jessica Chastain took home Best Actress for shape-shifting into televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, though Olivia Colman and Nicole Kidman were favored for the award.