Russell Crowe Joins Kraven The Hunter, Sony's Next Marvel Movie

"Kraven the Hunter" just received a huge boost in star power.

Sony's unique corner of the Marvel universe (although it's now referred to as "Sony's Spider-Man Universe," may we #NeverForget the original placeholder title "Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters," or "SPUMC" for short) continues to round into shape. After "Venom" and its sequel, Marvel and Sony's collaboration on "Spider-Man: No Way Home" went even further in legitimizing these movies as being loosely connected to Tom Holland's adventures as Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Today brings the surprising news that the "Kraven" film, following the traditional Spider-Man villain with a taste for hunting animals and certain animal-themed heroes, is adding Oscar-winner Russell Crowe to the cast. The Crowe casting comes courtesy (say that five times fast, I dare you) of THR, with the movie star joining Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the eponymous villain/antihero — which we covered when that news broke back in May of 2021. Should you mistakenly believe that this sort of role might be beneath him, Crowe has shown no misgivings about adding his talent to blockbusters in the past, having appeared in movies like "Robin Hood" (a Crowe/Ridley Scott reunion after starring in 2000's "Gladiator," of course), Zack Snyder's "Man of Steel," and, of course, his instantly iconic and not-at-all forgotten role as Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde in 2017's "The Mummy," the grand introduction to (and, uh, only installment of) Universal's Dark Universe.