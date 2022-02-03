Renfield Adds Ghostbusters' Bess Rous To Its Bloody Good Cast

The cast of "Renfield," the upcoming Universal film starring Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his put-upon servant, continues to fill out with the addition of Bess Rous.

Deadline reports that Rous has joined the cast as "a member of a support group for people in toxic relationships." Based on what we know of "Renfield" so far, it seems likely that Hoult's title character might be attending this support group as he struggles to deal with the demands of his master, Dracula. "Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman, who conceived the story for "Renfield," previously stated that the film is "a story about [Renfield] being Dracula's henchman and how sh***y a job that is."

Rous played the ghost of Gertrude Aldridge in the 2016 women-fronted "Ghostbusters," as seen in the image above. She is also known for her role as a series regular on the first season of TNT's "Murder in the First."

"Renfield," which will reportedly follow its title character as he "finds a new lease on life and maybe even redemption when he falls for feisty, perennially angry traffic cop Rebecca Quincy," played by Awkwafina, also stars Ben Schwartz as a mobster and Shohreh Aghdashloo of "The Expanse" as "a woman with a huge personality who also happens to be one of the most feared crime lords in the city." Presumably, the city in question is New Orleans, where "Renfield" is being shot and where Cage once owned a supposedly haunted house in the French Quarter.