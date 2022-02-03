Showtime's Let The Right One In Series Recasts Two Key Roles

According to Deadline, Željko Ivanek ("Madam Secretary") and Fernanda Andrade ("Narcos: Mexico") have joined Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez in the cast of Showtime's "Let the Right One In," replacing Larry Pine and Susan Santiago in their respective roles from the series' original pilot. The show's official synopsis reads as follows:

Inspired by the original hit Swedish novel and film, the series centers on Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let The Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.

Ivanek will co-star in "Let the Right One In" as Arthur, a scientist and (per Deadline) "the former CEO of a once proud but now disgraced pharmaceutical empire" whose grown-up daughter, Claire, is played by Grace Gummer ("Mr. Robot," "Dr. Death"). As for Andrade, she will step into the role of Mark's "spirited" wife and Eeanor's "devoted" mother Elizabeth, whose "love for her family motivates her to go to any length to protect them."

Besides some excellent actors, the big thing Showtime's "Let the Right One In" has going for it right now (as mentioned earlier) is that it seems to be a true re-imagining that uses Aflredson's movie and Lindqvist's book as a jumping-off point, as opposed to being a strict re-telling of the same story. It's similar to what the cable network's upcoming sci-fi series "The Man Who Fell to Earth" seems to be doing, as far as its own relationship to the movie and novel that inspired it. In a time of never-ending reboots and remakes, I will gladly take that kind of ambition and creativity where I can find it.

"Let the Right One In" has yet to receive a premiere date.