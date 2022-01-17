The Man Who Fell To Earth Teaser: Chiwetel Ejiofor Is Here To Change The Future

After moving from Hulu to CBS All Access (before that service was rebranded as Paramount+) and then to Showtime, the TV series version of "The Man Who Fell to Earth" is finally ready to invade homes this year. The show is loosely based on the 1963 sci-fi novel of the same name by "The Queen's Gambit" author Walter Tevis, which itself was famously turned into a film starring David Bowie in 1976. But where Bowie played Thomas Jerome Newton, a human-like alien who crash-landed on Earth in search of water to aid his drought-stricken home planet, Chiwetel Ejiofor is starring in Showtime's series as "Faraday," another member of Newton's species who has made his way to Earth for as-yet-unknown reasons. Naomie Harris co-stars in the show as a human scientist who assists Ejiofor's other-worldly visitor on his mission and has an appropriate reaction to meeting an extraterrestrial for the first time.

For more on that, along with a sneak peek at some of the show's more celestial visuals, check out the teaser trailer below.