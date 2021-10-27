Emilia Clarke And Chiwetel Ejiofor To Star In Sci-Fi Romance The Pod Generation

This upcoming film comes from "Cold Souls" director Sophie Barthes, no stranger to straddling the line of existential drama and romantic comedy. With the film's announcement (via Variety), Barthes said that the "idea of the artificial womb as either doom or liberation for women is inherently comedic material." She has a point — this is the 21st century! Laughing at our impending doom is all we have left!

As Barthes indicated, the concept of "The Pod Generation" has the potential to dive headfirst into dark speculative fiction, but could just as easily make for ridiculously sweet rom-com antics. Just imagine the joys of this young couple bickering over who gets to bear the back pain of their gestating baby! Just think of the utter romance that comes with sharing morning sickness! And nothing says peak romance quite like an argument over who has to give birth! Best of all, it's coming from romance alum Emilia Clarke and her swoon-worthy co-star Chiwetel Ejiofor. Barthes also told Variety:

"Working with Emilia and Chiwetel as a couple on screen is a dream come true. Emilia's versatility, her disarming sense of humor and capacity to navigate complex emotions are a perfect match to Chiwetel's charisma and extraordinary screen presence."

Watching these two play an on-screen couple is exciting enough — add a wild sci-fi concept to the mix and it becomes the best kind of chaotic. Their immense talent is joined by cinematographer Andrij Parekh ("Scenes From A Marriage," "Succession"), production designer Shane Valentino ("Nocturnal Animals," "Batman Begins"), and Evgueni and Sasha Galperine, the composers of "Loveless" and "The Past."

"The Pod Generation" has no release date, but is expected to begin production in March 2022.