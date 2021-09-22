Let The Right One In Gets A Series Order At Showtime

To me, there are two aspects of that synopsis that immediately grabbed my attention. The first is how it promises to "upend genre expectations." Since the original film upended what audiences expected from a vampire film when it was released more than a decade ago, is this new TV adaptation going to upend our expectations again, in a totally different way? Perhaps the very act of focusing on "human frailty, strength, and compassion" is enough to clear that bar.

I'm also intrigued by the idea that the plot described here is just a "starting point" for the events of this show. Both the original movie and the 2010 remake "Let Me In" essentially told the same story: a young boy befriends a seemingly young girl and soon discovers that she is actually an ageless vampire. The twists in the plot lead to one of the most memorable cinematic death scenes of this century so far, as well as an ending which, on the surface, seems to be a happy one, but is actually quite tragic. Could the events of the movie be covered in just a few episodes of this new show? Then the rest of the season could continue the story beyond the audience's knowledge, taking us into new realms and exploring different aspects of the character dynamics not seen on screen before.

Since the original film and its remake were both so good, we're hoping this project continues that hot streak with this material. Stay tuned for more about "Let the Right One In" as we learn it.