Universal's Renfield Movie Cast Continues To Get Better As Ben Schwartz Signs On

The cast of Universal's "Renfield" continues to grow, with Ben Schwartz being the latest actor to sign on for the horror comedy, alongside Nicolas Cage as Dracula and Nicholas Hoult as his servant, the titular R.M. Renfield. Along with this news comes a few more details about "Renfield" and its plot and production.

Schwartz recently provided the voice of "Sonic the Hedgehog" in the video game movie of the same name, and he's set to return for the sequel, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2," which just had a new trailer drop last week. He's also known for his live-action work in the NBC series "Parks and Recreation" and plenty of other comedic efforts.

Variety broke the news, but The Hollywood Reporter indicates that he's playing a mobster of some kind in "Renfield." That doesn't give us much to go on, but it's still more than we know about Awkwafina's mysterious character.

The report also describes "Renfield" as a movie that will take a look at the "toxic and co-dependent relationship" between Dracula and Renfield. That adds further shading to what we had heard from "The Walking Dead" creator Robert Kirkman, who conceived the initial story outline for "Renfield" and described it as a story about Renfield "being Dracula's henchman and how sh***y a job that is."

According to the report, "Renfield" will start shooting early next year in New Orleans. That gives us a better idea of the production timeline, and it also situates "Renfield" in a city with some well-known vampire history.