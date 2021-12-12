Interview With The Vampire Author Anne Rice Has Died At 80

Anne Rice, the author of the beloved "Vampire Chronicles" book series and other gothic and erotic fiction, has passed away at the age of 80 due to complications resulting from a stroke. Her son, Christopher Rice, revealed the news of her passing in a Facebook post late on Saturday night.

Rice's 1976 novel "Interview with the Vampire" was adapted into a feature film starring Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, and Kirsten Dunst in 1994. Another of the "Vampire Chronicles" books, "Queen of the Damned," was adapted into a movie in 2002, featuring the final performance by R&B singer and actress Aaliyah prior to her death in an airplane accident. Rice's books have sold more than 150 million copies worldwide.

Christopher Rice, who is also an author and collaborated with his mother on the "Ramses the Damned" novels "The Passion of Cleopatra" and "The Reign of Osiris," shared the news of Anne Rice's passing on her official Facebook account. In a statement that was also posted to his own Twitter account, Christopher notes that she passed away almost 19 years to the day after her husband, poet Stan Rice, died of cancer in December 2002. In his moving tribute, Rice wrote:

The immensity of our family's grief cannot be overstated. As my mother, her support for me was unconditional — she taught me to embrace my dreams, reject conformity and challenge the dark voices of fear and self-doubt. As a writer, she taught me to defy genre boundaries and surrender to my obsessive passions. In her final hours, I sat beside her hospital bed in awe of her accomplishments and her courage, awash in memories of a life that took us from the fog laced hills of the San Francisco Bay Area to the magical streets of New Orleans to the twinkling vistas of Southern California. As she kissed Anne goodbye, her younger sister Karen said, "What a ride you took us on, kid." I think we can all agree.