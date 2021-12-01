Renfield Adds Awkwafina Alongside Nicholas Hoult And Nicolas Cage

Given the fact that "Renfield" has been described as an "extremely violent comedy," it makes a certain amount of sense to bring in someone with as much comedic chops as Awkwafina. Fresh off her role as Katy in Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Awkwafina is joining the cast of the suddenly very buzzy Dracula film. This news comes courtesy of Deadline, who report that it is "unknown" who the actor will be playing.

We do know, however, that the Universal Pictures' spin-off of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel is "believed to take place during the present day and is not a period piece." Though this may set off some alarm bells, given how well (or not) Universal's attempt to modernize and update Tom Cruise's "The Mummy" turned out to be, we're thinking that the creative talent involved on this project will bring this material closer to the realm of Taika Waititi's "What We Do in the Shadows" film (or its equally as hilarious spin-off television series, headed by Jemaine Clement) and less in the territory of the aborted "Dark Universe." Given the studio's breakthrough success with Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man" remake, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic for "Renfield."

Directed by Chris McKay ("The Lego Batman Movie," "The Tomorrow War"), "Renfield" is based on an original story by "The Walking Dead" co-creator and famous comic book writer Robert Kirkman, and is written by "Rick and Morty" alum, Ryan Ridley. Awkwafina, no stranger to dramatic roles (particularly her widely acclaimed turn as the lead in "The Farewell"), will next be seen in the Mahershala Ali-starring sci-fi film, "Swan Song."