Travel Channel's Vampires In America Features Guys Who Think They're Hunting Actual Vampires

Well here's something you probably didn't expect to read about today. A new show on Travel Channel called "Vampires in America" features vampire hunters that really do think they're on the hunt for bloodsucking entities. Either that, or they're really good actors. (I wish with all my heart to believe that this is a mockumentary, but I absolutely buy that there are people this nuts.) The trailer looks like something that would be a parody on "Saturday Night Live." The channel tweeted:

A recent and alarming surge in homicides and missing persons cases in the southwest US has vampire hunters concerned that a large group of vampires may have emerged from hibernation. #VampiresInAmerica is on @discoveryplus and on Travel Channel tonight.

Sure. It's a 100% logical leap from a rise in homicides and missing persons cases to oh, it must be vampires. Not crime. Not guns. Not a serial killer. Definitely magical creatures who suck blood from their victims. This is science. By the way, you can watch this on Discovery Plus and Travel Channel.

We have two vampire hunters here named Eric Streit and Marcel Von Tingen. Streit says in the video that he had his first encounter with a vampire in Scotland and he was, " ... well-dressed, mesmerizing, and I felt drawn in, but while you're being drawn in, there's a sense of dread. But then, [growls] fangs. That broke the spell." We also learn that they've been working together since 2001 and found evidence in all 50 states. There is a video shown that was from 2020, but hey, what else are were you going to do in 2020, party? No, you do something useful during a pandemic. You hunt vampires. After all, we learn that these two are the only vampire hunters working in the United States. (I doubt that somehow.)