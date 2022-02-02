Dracula Movie Renfield Adds The Expanse's Shohreh Aghdashloo Alongside Nicolas Cage And Nicholas Hoult

Every time there's a new piece of news released regarding the new "Renfield" movie from Chris McKay ("The Tomorrow War," "The Lego Batman Movie"), I can feel it hop up a position on the running list of most anticipated films I keep in my brain. First there was Nicolas Cage confessing that his inspiration to play Count Dracula is rooted in Gabriel in "Malignant," and now we've learned that the Oscar-nominated and Emmy winning Shohreh Aghdashloo ("House of Sand and Fog," "Arcane," "The Expanse") has joined the cast. Aghdashloo will star longside Cage's Dracula, Nicholas Hoult's Renfield, Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, and Ben Schwartz.

Produced by the inimitable Robert Kirkman ("The Walking Dead," "Irredeemable Ant-Man," "Invincible") and written by "Rick and Morty" scribe Ryan Ridley, "Renfield" is a violent comedy horror film centered on Dracula's bug-eating underling, fed up after centuries of answering only to his Drac Daddy, and looking for something more. He sets out to start a new life and falls for a feisty, perennially angry, traffic cop named Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina).

Per Deadline, Aghdashloo is set to play the character of "Ella," a woman with a huge personality who also happens to be one of the most feared crime lords in the city. I truly don't have a clue how all of the characters of "Renfield" are going to fit in with one another, but I'm excited to see the world Ridley had created for them.