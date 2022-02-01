Daily Podcast: Our Favorite Movies From Sundance 2022
On the February 1, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Brad Oman and Chris Evangelista and staff writer Shania Russell to discuss our favorite movies from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.
Opening Banter: Congrats to Chris, and welcome to Shania!
In Our Feature Presentation:
- Shania
-
Fresh (Searchlight, will stream on Hulu March 4)
-
Nanny
-
Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)
-
- Chris
-
Something in the Dirt
-
Emily the Criminal
-
Resurrection (in theaters via IFC Films, eventually streaming on Shudder)
-
- Brad
-
After Yang (A24, in theaters and on Showtime March 4)
-
Emergency (Amazon)
-
Brian and Charles (Focus Features, in theaters and on VOD)
-
- Ben
-
We Need to Talk About Cosby (currently on Showtime)
-
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight, but will stream exclusively on Hulu)
-
Fire of Love (National Geographic)
-
Also mentioned:
-
-
We Need To Talk About Cosby Director W. Kamau Bell Talks Separating Art From The Artist [Interview]
-
Nanny Review: Nikyatu Jusu's Haunting Parable Highlights The Pitfalls Of The American Dream [Sundance 2022]
-
Navalny Review: A Riveting Portrait Of Vladimir Putin's Worst Nightmare [Sundance 2022]
-
The Territory Review: The Amazon Rainforest's Indigenous Inhabitants Stand Tall In The Face Of Extinction [Sundance 2022]
-
Sirens Review: An All-Woman Middle Eastern Thrash Metal Band Rocks During A Tumultuous Time [Sundance 2022]
-
Three Minutes – A Lengthening Review: A Haunting Study Of 3 Minutes Of 16mm Footage [Sundance 2022]
-
Girl Picture Review: Coming Of Age Is A Whole Vibe In This Tender Teen Portrait [Sundance 2022]
-
Mija Review: The American Dream For First-Born Immigrants Comes With Immense Pressure [Sundance 2022]
-
Am I OK? Review: Dakota Johnson And Sonoya Mizuno Carry This Tale Of Self-Discovery [Sundance 2022]
-
The Mission Review: Mormon Missionaries Take A Life-Changing Journey In A Somewhat Stagnant Doc [Sundance 2022]
-
Emily The Criminal Review: Aubrey Plaza Is Superb In This Gig Economy Crime Saga [Sundance 2022]
-
892 Review: John Boyega's Powerhouse Performance Elevates A Tense But Familiar Bank Robbery Thriller [Sundance 2022]
-
Brian And Charles Review: Friendship Blossoms In A Lo-Fi Frankenstein Riff With A Kooky Robot [Sundance 2022]
-
2nd Chance Review: The Wild True Story Of The Inventor Of The Bulletproof Vest [Sundance 2022]
-
Nothing Compares Review: A Compassionate Look At Sinéad O'Connor's Pop Stardom Rise And Fall [Sundance 2022]
-
Alice Review: Keke Palmer's Enslaved Character Realizes She's Actually Living In 1973 [Sundance 2022]
-
Call Jane Review: A Well-Meaning But Strangely Simplified Look At The Jane Collective [Sundance 2022]
-
Resurrection Review: Rebecca Hall Delivers Another Fierce Performance In This Disturbing Thriller [Sundance 2022]
-
Cha Cha Real Smooth Review: Cooper Raiff And Dakota Johnson Star In This Ultra-Charming Modern Rom-Com [Sundance 2022]
-
Fresh Review: Sink Your Teeth Into A Gory Romance Gone Wrong [Sundance 2022]
-
God's Country Review: Thandiwe Newton Is Pushed To A Breaking Point [Sundance 2022]
-
TikTok, Boom Review: Informative Doc Digs Into The Popularity And Problems Of The Viral Sensation [Sundance 2022]
-
Babysitter Review: A Zany Exploration Of Misogyny And Motherhood [Sundance 2022]
-
Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power Review: The Inherent Misogyny Of Cinema Is Academically Analyzed [Sundance 2022]
-
Good Luck To You, Leo Grande Review: Emma Thompson Is Magnetic In This Intimate Drama [Sundance 2022]
-
Something In The Dirt Review: Another Wonderful Genre-Bending Gem From Benson And Moorhead [Sundance 2022]
-
Lucy And Desi Review: Amy Poehler Crafts A Loving Tribute To The Trailblazing TV Couple [Sundance 2022]
-
Hatching Review: Practical Effects Enhance This Striking Creature Feature [Sundance 2022]
-
You Won't Be Alone Review: A Poetic, But Far Too Derivative Bit Of Folk Horror [Sundance 2022]
-
Dual Review: Karen Gillan Tries To Kill Her Double In Riley Stearns' Dark Comedy [Sundance 2022]
-
We Need To Talk About Cosby Review: No Punches Are Pulled In This Raw Reconciliation Of The Disgraced Icon [Sundance 2022]
-
After Yang Review: Kogonada's Sci-Fi Sophomore Feature Finds Beauty In The Ordinary [Sundance 2022]
-
Living Review: Bill Nighy Leads A Quietly Affecting Remake Of Akira Kurosawa's Ikiru [Sundance 2022]
-
Watcher Review: A Slow-Burn Thriller Short On Actual Thrills [Sundance 2022]
-
Riotsville, USA Review: A Stark, Damning Archival Documentary About Institutional Control In America [Sundance 2022]
-
When You Finish Saving The World Review: Jesse Eisenberg's Directorial Debut Is An Intentional Cringefest [Sundance 2022]
-
The Princess Review: The Tragic Princess Diana Story Is Retold Yet Again [Sundance 2022]
-
Emergency Review: Chaos, Comedy, And Racial Tension Make For A Captivating Caper [Sundance 2022]
-
Fire Of Love Review: A Mesmerizing Portrait Of The World's Best Volcanologist Power Couple [Sundance 2022]
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.