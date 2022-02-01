Daily Podcast: Our Favorite Movies From Sundance 2022

Daisy Edgar-Jones in Fresh Searchlight Pictures
By Ben Pearson/Feb. 1, 2022 4:38 pm EST

On the February 1, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Brad Oman and Chris Evangelista and staff writer Shania Russell to discuss our favorite movies from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Opening Banter: Congrats to Chris, and welcome to Shania!

In Our Feature Presentation:

  • Shania

    • Fresh (Searchlight, will stream on Hulu March 4)

    • Nanny

    • Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

  • Chris

    • Something in the Dirt

    • Emily the Criminal

    • Resurrection (in theaters via IFC Films, eventually streaming on Shudder)

  • Brad

    • After Yang (A24, in theaters and on Showtime March 4)

    • Emergency (Amazon)

    • Brian and Charles (Focus Features, in theaters and on VOD)

  • Ben

    • We Need to Talk About Cosby (currently on Showtime)

    • Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight, but will stream exclusively on Hulu)

    • Fire of Love (National Geographic)

Also mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know:

