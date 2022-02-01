Daily Podcast: Our Favorite Movies From Sundance 2022

On the February 1, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor Ben Pearson is joined by /Film editors Brad Oman and Chris Evangelista and staff writer Shania Russell to discuss our favorite movies from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Opening Banter: Congrats to Chris, and welcome to Shania!

In Our Feature Presentation:

Shania Fresh (Searchlight, will stream on Hulu March 4) Nanny Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

Chris Something in the Dirt Emily the Criminal Resurrection (in theaters via IFC Films, eventually streaming on Shudder)

Brad After Yang (A24, in theaters and on Showtime March 4) Emergency (Amazon) Brian and Charles (Focus Features, in theaters and on VOD)

Ben We Need to Talk About Cosby (currently on Showtime) Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Searchlight, but will stream exclusively on Hulu) Fire of Love (National Geographic)



