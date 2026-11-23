Avengers: Doomsday Final Trailer Breakdown - 5 Biggest Reveals And What They Mean
The new "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer shows MCU heroes assembling for their biggest battle yet. It will also surely be one of their most profitable, given the hype around this movie. Despite Marvel Studios' well-publicized troubles of late, the Avengers' return remains highly anticipated. As such, any new revelations Marvel is willing to provide about the team-up movie are significant to say the least.
The final "Doomsday" trailer doesn't actually feature any major reveals, which is a good thing for those who prefer to keep their theater experience as pure as possible. For those who like to know as much as they can ahead of a Marvel Cinematic Universe release, however, it means much of the movie remains a mystery. (We're still no clearer on whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is actually a Tony Stark variant or not, despite Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's recent comments.) That said, the latest tease did contain several notable moments that have only served to increase the already significant hype.
The new "Doomsday" trailer finally gives Cyclops the X-Men line fans were waiting for, when Marsden's hero delivers his "To me, my X-Men" rallying cry to assemble his mutants, the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and several other heroes. But beyond that tantalizing glimpse at the film's big showdown, there are several other notable moments, and lucky for you, we've gone and rounded 'em up.
Doom is the Avengers' fault
The precise plot of "Avengers: Doomsday" remains under wraps for now, but at this point, we can pretty much piece together the major beats. Previously, co-director Joe Russo told Empire that Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom is a "father who's a victim of trauma" and that he "lost a child." That lined up with what we've seen in previous trailers, wherein Vanessa Kirby's Sue Storm/Invisible Woman talked about how Doom "used to be different" before "everything he loved was taken from him." Now, the latest "Doomsday" trailer has confirmed that the Avengers themselves are responsible for it all.
In the new trailer, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers can be heard saying, "Years ago, we did what was needed to make the world right," in reference to the events of 2019's "Avengers: Endgame." He continues: "But we didn't know those choices would have consequences." It seems that Steve's choice to travel back through time to be with his lover, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) — and whatever the Avengers did to defeat Josh Brolin's Thanos — caused some sort of multiversal upheaval in which Doom's daughter met her, well, doom.
This is why RDJ's villain tells the heroes of "Doomsday" that they've been living "stolen lives." With Steve's speech in the new trailer, it's all but certain he and the Avengers are responsible for whatever killed Doom's daughter, and likely the multiversal collapse referenced in the "Avengers Endgame: Encore" TVA scene. Turns out, Doom is the "consequence" to which Steve refers.
The Young Avengers join the fight against Doom
Thanks to what seemed like a hasty casting announcement prior to the final "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer, we knew Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop would be appearing in the movie. Now, the trailer has given us our first look at the heir to the Hawkeye mantle in a very quick shot that shows her looking up at something that's clearly got her very worried. But Kate might be just one of the Young Avengers to appear in the film.
We know Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter, Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), is also part of "Doomsday." She shows up briefly in the new trailer, too, looking as concerned as Kate. Interestingly enough, both characters are in their superhero suits, which suggests they'll be joining the big fight against Doctor Doom. That means two members of the Young Avengers will be involved in "Doomsday." Marvel Studios has yet to officially introduce these heroes as the superhero group from the comics, but has been slowly building up this new generation of Avengers over the past few years.
The only likely member of the Young Avengers who hasn't appeared in trailers and is yet to be confirmed as being involved with "Doomsday" is Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel. According to Andy Serkis, Ms. Marvel will appear in "Doomsday," but Marvel hasn't made that official. Otherwise, there are a handful of other young heroes that could show up and potentially form the Young Avengers proper in the movie itself, including Riri Williams/Ironheart (Dominique Thorne) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). For now, it looks more likely than ever we'll see an official Young Avengers group unite in "Doomsday."
Thor will use a new power, and it's probably the Odinforce
The new "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer shows Chris Hemsworth's Thor rising from the floor surrounded by yellow lightning as opposed to his typical blue lightning. That's significant, as it all but confirms he'll be wielding a powerful new force known as the Odinforce. This power, created by the Kings of Asgard, is a major upgrade for the character, and the latest trailer appears to have shown it in action.
One of the most frequently showcased "Doomsday" scenes thus far has been the moment in which Thor launches himself at Doctor Doom, only to be stopped mid-air and flung backwards by the villain's formidable force (which, as it happens, involves a Jacky Kirby-inspired energy blast from Doom). Clearly, the God of Thunder is as outmatched as the rest of his cohorts.
But back when the first four teaser trailers for "Doomsday" dropped, we saw Hemsworth's hero begging his father for the "strength of the All-Fathers." Since then we've seen concept art and a "Doomsday" billboard that seemingly spoiled the fact Thor was getting a major upgrade in the form of the Odinforce. It's this force that turns his lightning yellow, and the final "Doomsday" trailer is the first time we see footage of it in action. The brief shot shows Thor ascending in a forest, which looks to be the same forest in which he begged for the strength of the All-Fathers in the original teaser. Looks like he got his wish. Whether it will prove effective against Doom, however, remains to be seen.
Cyclops vs. Sam Wilson
We got our first look at the X-Men in "Avengers: Doomsday" courtesy of the X-Men-heavy trailer back in January 2026. Since then, we've learned how the mutants might find their way to the Avengers. The film will take place during the collapse of the multiverse, whereby several "incursions" will see planets and timelines collide. These collisions are likely to be the reason for the film's major crossovers, i.e. the Fox-era X-Men and the Fantastic Four arriving on the Avengers' Earth 616. But it seems when the X-Men and Avengers first come face to face they initially clash, as evidenced by footage from prior trailers in which Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh) takes on Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) and Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) battles Gambit (Channing Tatum).
Now, however, the final "Doomsday" trailer has confirmed that Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America will face off against James Marsden's Scott Summers/Cyclops. The trailer shows the pair going toe-to-toe in what looks to be a pretty brutal clash, with Wilson holding Cyclops by the neck as he unleashes an optic blast. Clearly, the X-Men and Avengers ultimately manage to, as Thor puts it, "put aside their petty squabbles." But for at least a moment, the two superhero teams will be at odds in the movie, and Sam Wilson's showdown with Scott Summers looks set to be a major highlight.
Earth faces a significant incursion
The final "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer reminds us of the main threat facing Earth 616 in the movie. While Doctor Doom is the big bad, the entire multiverse is collapsing, and in the latest trailer we see a brief shot that shows two planets in the sky above New York City. The trailer also features several shots of heroes looking up at the sky, or out of windows and reacting with shock and dismay, and it's likely this planetary incursion is what has them so upset.
We've known that the heroes of "Doomsday" would be dealing with multiversal collapse in the film for some time. But this is the first shot we've seen in an official trailer that shows planets on a collision course with Earth. Previously, a Dunkin' Donuts commercial gave us our best look at the threat the Avengers face in "Doomsday," with a shot showing a planet looming in the sky over Avengers Tower. But it looks as though multiple timelines/planets are set to collide with Earth based on the brief scene from this latest trailer.
Exactly which planets these are remains unclear. One may in fact be the Fox-era X-Men's world, and this cityscape view could be giving us a glimpse of their arrival in the Avengers' timeline. Either way, clearly the stakes have never been higher, as failure means the complete and utter destruction of the multiverse.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.