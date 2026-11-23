The new "Avengers: Doomsday" trailer shows MCU heroes assembling for their biggest battle yet. It will also surely be one of their most profitable, given the hype around this movie. Despite Marvel Studios' well-publicized troubles of late, the Avengers' return remains highly anticipated. As such, any new revelations Marvel is willing to provide about the team-up movie are significant to say the least.

The final "Doomsday" trailer doesn't actually feature any major reveals, which is a good thing for those who prefer to keep their theater experience as pure as possible. For those who like to know as much as they can ahead of a Marvel Cinematic Universe release, however, it means much of the movie remains a mystery. (We're still no clearer on whether Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom is actually a Tony Stark variant or not, despite Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige's recent comments.) That said, the latest tease did contain several notable moments that have only served to increase the already significant hype.

The new "Doomsday" trailer finally gives Cyclops the X-Men line fans were waiting for, when Marsden's hero delivers his "To me, my X-Men" rallying cry to assemble his mutants, the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and several other heroes. But beyond that tantalizing glimpse at the film's big showdown, there are several other notable moments, and lucky for you, we've gone and rounded 'em up.