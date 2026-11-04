New Dunkin' Donuts Commercial Explains The Biggest Threat The Avengers Face In Doomsday

Marvel Cinematic Universe die-hards might have a more complete understanding of what awaits in "Avengers: Doomsday," but the average viewer just knows the Avengers are going up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. Now, however, a wise sage has arrived to explain the plot of the upcoming superhero team up: Dunkin' Donuts. A new commercial for the company's Marvel Studios collab, available on YouTube, sees Channing Tatum's Gambit laying out the premise of "Doomsday" with the help of the Fantastic Four's H.E.R.B.I.E. in the most straightforward way possible.

"Doomsday" takes place fourteen months after the events of "Thunderbolts*," and sees three groups of heroes team up to take on Doctor Doom. Just what Doom is up to in the movie remains somewhat unclear at this point. Thus far, the "Doomsday" trailers have mainly focused on hyping up Doom's arrival and the return of beloved characters from MCU history. We do know the Avengers, New Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and the 20th Century Fox-era X-Men will be putting up a united front against RDJ's villain, but otherwise we're eagerly awaiting the film's December 18, 2026 release to find out just how he fits into the story.

In the meantime, Channing's Gambit and H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-Type, Integrated Electronics) are here to offer a simplified explanation of the existential threat facing the MCU. Marvel has teamed up with Dunkin' to deliver a new range of treats that look at once delicious and capable of dissolving your insides in a matter of seconds. Turns out, these new menu items are also pretty handy for explaining the impending collapse of the multiverse.