New Dunkin' Donuts Commercial Explains The Biggest Threat The Avengers Face In Doomsday
Marvel Cinematic Universe die-hards might have a more complete understanding of what awaits in "Avengers: Doomsday," but the average viewer just knows the Avengers are going up against Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom. Now, however, a wise sage has arrived to explain the plot of the upcoming superhero team up: Dunkin' Donuts. A new commercial for the company's Marvel Studios collab, available on YouTube, sees Channing Tatum's Gambit laying out the premise of "Doomsday" with the help of the Fantastic Four's H.E.R.B.I.E. in the most straightforward way possible.
"Doomsday" takes place fourteen months after the events of "Thunderbolts*," and sees three groups of heroes team up to take on Doctor Doom. Just what Doom is up to in the movie remains somewhat unclear at this point. Thus far, the "Doomsday" trailers have mainly focused on hyping up Doom's arrival and the return of beloved characters from MCU history. We do know the Avengers, New Avengers, Wakandans, Fantastic Four, and the 20th Century Fox-era X-Men will be putting up a united front against RDJ's villain, but otherwise we're eagerly awaiting the film's December 18, 2026 release to find out just how he fits into the story.
In the meantime, Channing's Gambit and H.E.R.B.I.E. (Humanoid Experimental Robot, B-Type, Integrated Electronics) are here to offer a simplified explanation of the existential threat facing the MCU. Marvel has teamed up with Dunkin' to deliver a new range of treats that look at once delicious and capable of dissolving your insides in a matter of seconds. Turns out, these new menu items are also pretty handy for explaining the impending collapse of the multiverse.
Gambit learns that worlds will collide in Avengers: Doomsday
In the Dunkin' promo clip, entitled "Incoming Munchkins Incursion!" H.E.R.B.I.E. and Gambit are seen in Avengers Tower. The robot points out the window at a planet seemingly on a collision course with the one on which he and Gambit sit. He then uses two donut hole Munchkin treats to represent worlds colliding with one another, in what's known as an incursion, thus explaining the core problem at the heart of "Avengers: Doomsday" more clearly and succinctly than any of the trailers so far.
We first learned about incursions in the sort of fun Sam Raimi movie "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," wherein John Krasinski's Reed Richards explained how "an incursion occurs when the boundary between two universes erodes, destroying one or both entirely." In "Doomsday," it seems multiple incursions are happening at the same time, threatening the existence of the entire multiverse. As various universes collide with one another, characters from different timelines (i.e. different eras of Marvel's cinematic history) come into contact, hence why "Doomsday" features characters from so many different films. We sort of knew "Doomsday" would feature multiple incursions, given the events of films leading up to the movie. But the Dunkin' commercial makes it about as clear as possible.
That said, in the commercial, Gambit appears to be in Avengers tower, which means he's almost certainly on Earth 616 in the main MCU timeline. But when H.E.R.B.I.E. points to the planet in the sky, Gambit says "That's our world, there?" Channing Tatum has confirmed his Gambit is from the same world as the Fox-era X-Men. So when Gambit says, "That's our world there," is he talking about the Fox-era universe? Or H.E.R.B.I.E. and the Fantastic Four's universe? Likely the former, but it isn't entirely clear.
We'll finally be able to understand Channing Tatum's Gambit in Avengers: Doomsday
Channing Tatum was originally supposed to lead a Gambit movie during the 20th Century Fox X-Men era. But Tatum's Gambit movie failed after the studio tried to make it a comedy and once Disney bought the studio, it seemed that was the end of the whole thing. Tatum thought he'd lost Gambit forever before "Deadpool & Wolverine" came along and gave him a chance to finally debut as Remy Etienne LeBeau, the New Orleans native with the power to manipulate kinetic energy.
But Tatum's Gambit accent created a hilarious problem on "Deadpool & Wolverine." Because the movie was infused with the irreverent comedy of Ryan Reynolds' previous Deadpool outings, Gambit was made to use a heavy Cajun accent that essentially made him unintelligible — a joke that caused his co-stars to crack up on-set. But it seems he'll be toning down the accent for "Doomsday," as evidenced by the Dunkin' commercial.
The actor previously told Variety, "I'm not gonna go full Cajun. [Directors Anthony and Joe Russo] want things to be funny, but they don't want to go full 'Deadpool.' They want to keep the drama and keep it tight." This Dunkin' commercial is the first time we've been able to hear just how Tatum's new Gambit accent will sound, and it's certainly more intelligible than in "Deadpool & Wolverine."
Otherwise, "Avengers: Doomsday" is shaping up to be a tumultuous moment for the MCU, both on and off-screen, with Marvel Studios attempting to bring audiences back on board following a less than impressive Multiverse Saga. We'll have to see how it all pans out when the movie hits theaters on December 18, 2026.