Channing Tatum Thought He Lost Gambit Forever Before Deadpool & Wolverine

Did you remember that Channing Tatum nearly played Gambit in 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand"? The actor has been vocally interested in the Cajun mutant character for a long time, and I vaguely recalled that he missed out on being cast in the part in 2009's "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" due to a scheduling conflict with his starring role in "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra," but I never knew that years before that, he came close to playing Gambit in "X-Men 3" before that character was ultimately written out of that movie.

All this to say, Channing Tatum has had Gambit on the brain for close to 20 years, and after seemingly dozens of starts and stops developing a solo movie in which he would star as the card-throwing thief with a heart of gold, he finally managed to play the part in a much-discussed cameo in "Deadpool & Wolverine." Of course, if you've been reading sites like /Film for a while, you'll recall that Tatum was hired to star in a Gambit film back in 2014, and that project spent the next five years in various stages of development, attaching and subsequently losing directors like Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, and Gore Verbinski before the plug was pulled after Disney acquired most of 20th Century Fox's assets in 2019.

But all those years of Tatum learning how to throw cards and do sleight of hand while preparing to play the role actually paid off; it seems that he's one of the most loved aspects of the newest Marvel Studios movie. The power of the moment hasn't escaped him, either — in a recent tweet, Tatum says he "thought he lost Gambit forever" and effusively thanked the people who helped make this cameo happen.