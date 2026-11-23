If you thought the wait to finally hear Chris Evans' Steve Rogers announce (well, more like theatrically whisper), "Avengers, assemble!" in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" was long enough, then that's nothing compared to the plight of "X-Men" enthusiasts ever since the first 20th Century Fox film came out in 2000. Arguably no fanbase has suffered more in that time, enduring a steady stream of relatively comic book-y blockbusters that mostly just seemed embarrassed of their own source material, with only a few exceptions thrown into the mix. Whatever you might say about "Avengers: Doomsday" leading up to its release, however, "comic book-y" has to be at the top of the list — and the final "Doomsday" trailer has just given us the famous line every nerd has been dying to witness.

Yes, this is a perfect excuse to link to the memorable "Say the line, Bart!" gag from "The Simpsons." "X-Men" fans have read it in the comics, they've actually seen it before in the animated "X-Men: '97" series, and it basically seemed like a fait accompli that Marvel would find a way to deliver this moment in live action for "Doomsday." You know what we're talking about: Cyclops (James Marsden), leader of the mutant team of superheroes, finally bellowing out, "To me, my X-Men!"

The only wrinkle is probably the idea of dropping this reveal in a trailer, as opposed to saving it for the movie itself. Would it have been ideal to experience this for the very first time in theaters on opening weekend, rather than on your phone while walking into work on a Monday morning? Of course! Does that make the actual scene any less thrilling? Probably not! So, without further ado, let's overanalyze this to within an inch of its life below.