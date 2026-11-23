Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Finally Gives Cyclops The X-Men Line Fans Were Waiting For
If you thought the wait to finally hear Chris Evans' Steve Rogers announce (well, more like theatrically whisper), "Avengers, assemble!" in 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" was long enough, then that's nothing compared to the plight of "X-Men" enthusiasts ever since the first 20th Century Fox film came out in 2000. Arguably no fanbase has suffered more in that time, enduring a steady stream of relatively comic book-y blockbusters that mostly just seemed embarrassed of their own source material, with only a few exceptions thrown into the mix. Whatever you might say about "Avengers: Doomsday" leading up to its release, however, "comic book-y" has to be at the top of the list — and the final "Doomsday" trailer has just given us the famous line every nerd has been dying to witness.
Yes, this is a perfect excuse to link to the memorable "Say the line, Bart!" gag from "The Simpsons." "X-Men" fans have read it in the comics, they've actually seen it before in the animated "X-Men: '97" series, and it basically seemed like a fait accompli that Marvel would find a way to deliver this moment in live action for "Doomsday." You know what we're talking about: Cyclops (James Marsden), leader of the mutant team of superheroes, finally bellowing out, "To me, my X-Men!"
The only wrinkle is probably the idea of dropping this reveal in a trailer, as opposed to saving it for the movie itself. Would it have been ideal to experience this for the very first time in theaters on opening weekend, rather than on your phone while walking into work on a Monday morning? Of course! Does that make the actual scene any less thrilling? Probably not! So, without further ado, let's overanalyze this to within an inch of its life below.
The Avengers, X-Men, and Fantastic Four get their own circle shot moment in Doomsday
Could anyone have imagined seeing this comic book panel come to life before their very eyes in "Avengers: Doomsday"? Okay, sure, the circumstances aren't exactly what most fans would've anticipated in a vacuum. Rather than seeing this moment occur after several successful "X-Men" movies spent years carefully laying the foundation for Scott Summers to become the leader of the team we know and love from the comics, this is getting shoehorned into a crossover movie pitting a few familiar "X-Men" film stars against a villain they have no real connection to in Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom. And despite the "X-Men"-centric nature of this call to action, it's at least a little funny to hear him specifically assemble his fellow mutants and then watch several members of the Avengers and Fantastic Four arrive in perfect formation.
But between the awfully long wait for this moment and James Marsden's delivery of this dialogue (which is pretty similar to the one in Season 1 of the widely well-received "X-Men '97"), it's tough to imagine many fans out there will feel inclined to nitpick anything. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo are clearly hoping this begins to set things right for a group of mutants who've deserved a much better live-action fate than they've typically received. So, while the internet spends the next few weeks arguing over whether this sequence had the requisite amount of hype and payoff to decades of build up, the rest of the moviegoing population has probably already been convinced to fork over approximately $2 billion for this latest "Avengers" extravaganza. So it goes!
The Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more will arrive in "Avengers: Doomsday" on December 18, 2026.