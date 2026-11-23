It's been a long, bumpy road to the premiere of "Avengers: Doomsday" (which was initially supposed to be "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty"), but that December 18 release date is roughly a month away. That day can't arrive soon enough for Marvel Studios, which, aside from "Deadpool & Wolverine," has been knocking out box office disappointments relative to their budgets. Advance ticket sales indicate that "Doomsday" is going to open huge at the box office, so, if nothing else, Marvel and parent company Disney will be pleased.

But will the movie be any good? After all, quality has also been a problem for Marvel lately. Then again, 2026 has been considerably stronger for the Marvel Cinematic Universe on that front thanks to "Spider Man: Brand New Day" and the streaming series "Wonder Men" and "VisionQuest." So, hopefully, directors Joe and Anthony Russo will build on these successes by delivering a thrilling Avengers movie.

Indeed, ever since that silly "Doomsday" chair casting announcement (in which most of the film's lead actors were announced individually), fans have been expecting a superhero epic for the ages, with the MCU's first-ever star, Robert Downey Jr., returning to play the formidable villain Doctor Doom. The previous "Doomsday" trailers have emphasized the sheer menace of Doom (who's even got a whole bunch of towering Sentinels at his disposal), while reminding us that some of our faves, especially Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), are returning to save the whole darn universe once again.

Knowing that "Avengers: Secret Wars" is a year away, moviegoers should expect a big ol' cliffhanger (and more than a couple of big character deaths) in "Doomsday." Does the film's new trailer offer any clues as to how this will all play out? Take a look above and see.