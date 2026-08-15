Avengers: Doomsday Trailer: Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Declares War On The MCU [D23]

Well, that answers that. Although we've known that the upcoming "Avengers" movie would pit our superhero team (okay, multiple of them) against Robert Downey Jr.'s masked Doctor Victor Von Doom, we've been left to infer exactly why he's so peeved at ... well, everyone. While the latest trailer doesn't exactly give away much of the plot for "Doomsday," the implications are getting pretty darn impossible to ignore. If the repeated imagery of our remaining Avengers and their closest loved ones didn't give it away, perhaps all the handwringing over Doom losing his way and the visuals of him staring up mournfully at a portrait of what appears to be a wife and child clinches it.

Yes, "Doomsday" appears to be going with the villainous origin story that Doom loses his family and breaks bad — a possibility suggested by the surprise reveal of the good bad doctor's second outfit, on display at the D23 expo. There's certainly comic book precedent for Doom initially starting out as something of a good guy, until an unspeakable tragedy befalls him and causes him to turn his back on the side of the angels. That would line up with the Fantastic Four's angry, almost heartbroken pleas to Doom throughout the footage, hinting at a shared history between them that predates the events of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

How hard will "Doomsday" lean into the epic family melodrama of it all? And how exactly will the circumstances behind the loss of his family cause Marvel's biggest drama queen to take it out on the Avengers, the X-Men, and the multiverse at large? We have our suspicions, but we can't wait to finally find out for good.