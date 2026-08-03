Marvel's Kevin Feige Knows How Fans Will React To The Ending Of Avengers: Doomsday

Needless to say, Feige isn't giving away any spoilers. However, he seems pretty confident that the "Avengers: Doomsday" ending is going to deliver. "I don't want to spoil anything, but I think [fans] will be incredibly satisfied and yet incredibly surprised of where it's headed, and then we'll have a hard time waiting a year for ['Secret Wars']," Feige said while at Comic-Con.

Of course, any statement like this should be taken with a grain of salt. After all, Feige is someone who has a major investment in the success of "Doomsday," so it's not like he's going to get in front of a camera and say, "I think the ending absolutely stinks and everyone is going to hate it!" Still, I'm sure Feige really is hopeful that this will be the legitimate result: fans will love what they see and be clamoring for more.

Then again, "Doomsday" has some pretty big shoes to fill. Marvel tried this big cliffhanger approach before, ending "Infinity War" with the shocking moment Thanos snapped half the universe out of existence ("Brand New Day" has a scene playfully poking fun at this moment). Can "Doomsday" top that, and then can "Secret Wars" deliver a conclusion as satisfying as "Endgame"? I guess we'll see.

"Avengers: Doomsday" opens in theaters on December 18, 2026.