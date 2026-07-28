Spider-Man: Brand New Day Review: Tom Holland's Best Outing Yet Puts The Marvel Hero Through The Wringer

What makes Spider-Man so special? A question this obvious might seem insulting at first, until you remember it's something Marvel Studios has been struggling to answer since the moment Tom Holland first arrived on the scene 10 years ago in "Captain America: Civil War." The optics of soft-launching Peter Parker's arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe by playing second fiddle (or more like twelfth) in a crossover battle between heroes he had no real connection to was bad enough. Using that as a springboard for an entire trilogy that basically surf-dracula'd its way to finally depicting the Spidey we all know and love was even worse. Despite some charming characterization, a handful of inspired moments, and a star all but begging for a vehicle worthy of his pitch-perfect casting, it seemed like we were doomed to one missed opportunity after another.

Leave it to "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" to swoop in and save the day — even for the biggest skeptics among us. Destin Daniel Cretton takes over for previous trilogy director Jon Watts, instantly leveling up the proceedings with a shot in the arm and a convincing right hook to the very idea of superhero fatigue. Here, he adds the deft touch for emotional depth he brought to "Short Term 12," combined with the action bona fides he showcased in the otherwise unremarkable "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." And rather than shamelessly coast on the strength of novelty, vibes, and all the best parts of previous iterations of the character, "Brand New Day" makes the shockingly bold choice to embrace what makes this Spider-Man so unique.

Holland's sheer commitment to the role, Cretton's (mostly) seamless approach to shared-universe storytelling and, yes, an innate understanding of Spidey's true appeal makes this the MCU's greatest "Spider-Man" outing yet.