Spider-Man: Brand New Day Will Finally Fix A Major Marvel Problem

Pop quiz: How many "Spider-Man" movies does it take to become Spider-Man? According to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, that would be a grand total of four. Ever since his first appearance in "Captain America: Civil War" a decade ago, Tom Holland has firmly established himself as Peter Parker — yet another example of the studio's uncanny knack for pitch-perfect casting. But despite appearing in his own trilogy of movies and a smattering of crossovers, a growing segment of fans have been left to wonder whether there had been some mistakes made along the way (like the Russo Brothers' recent and controversial take on the character's origin). Namely, why the heck did we need to sit through this many movies just to see him officially become the Spidey we all know and love?

According to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige and director Destin Daniel Cretton, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" will finally address that lingering problem. The upcoming fourth film has always felt like a reset button, of sorts, taking place after the events of "No Way Home" wiped the memory of Peter Parker from the minds of everyone he held dear. That becomes slightly more literal as the film doubles down on our hero at his absolute lowest. As part of Empire's cover story for the blockbuster, Feige explained why any skeptical fans can breathe a sigh of relief:

"['Brand New Day'] is the first 'Spider-Man' film that we've made in the MCU that is focused on the classic elements of Spider-Man. He's doing the Spidey thing of living in a rather sad, small apartment, listening to the police scanner and going out and using his great power responsibly."

Does that justify pulling a surf Dracula on us for 10 whole years? Probably not. But better late than never, we suppose.