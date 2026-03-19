Spider-Man: Brand New Day's First Trailer Quietly Debuts A Captain America-Esque Villain

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is both the latest movie set in the ever expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe and a direct sequel to 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home. That film ended with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being magically erased from the world's collective memory, allowing him to do regular, street-level superhero stuff as Spider-Man again and freeing him from the aching storytelling architecture of the dozens of MCU films that came before that, his own included. It's also added to his personal drama, as the woman he was in love with, MJ (Zendaya), no longer remembers him, either, even though he remembers her all too well.

The "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" trailer boasts several notable cameos that will make Marvel Comics fans light up. Specifically, "Brand New Day" will include appearances by both Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. Michael Mando will similarly show up as Mac Gargan, a villain who played a tiny part in 2017's "Spider-Man: Homecoming." This time, though, he's finally going to be outfitted with an elaborate mechanical tail and fulfill his destiny by becoming the Scorpion. Those with sharp ears should even recognize Keith David's voice in the "Brand New Day" trailer, although his role hasn't yet been revealed.

Most excitingly for fans of obscure Marvel characters, Spider-Man has a blink-and-you'll-miss-it fight with a maroon-clad masked crook with knives on his feet in the early "Brand New Day" footage. This character is known as the Tarantula, a Spider-Man villain who was introduced in Marvel's comic books back in 1974. He's basically the Captain America of his (fictional) native country of Delvadia.