Avengers Directors Have A Controversial Take On Spider-Man's MCU Origin Story

Exactly 10 years ago, Tom Holland's Peter Parker officially made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Captain America: Civil War" and all was right once again among comic book fans. Here was the perfect opportunity to hit the reset button for the franchise's flagship character and get back to his Spider-Man roots: a high-schooler living in a world bursting with superheroes who unabashedly lives by the code of "With great power comes great responsibility." By most accounts, it was a pitch-perfect arrival.

But a funny thing happened on the way to that momentous meeting with Tony Stark, which changed the course of the MCU forever. Over the years, fans slowly began to raise doubts about a key missing element in Spidey's origin — namely, any mention whatsoever of a certain Uncle Ben and his tragic death that motivates Peter to use his powers for good. In "Civil War," this is vaguely alluded to and quickly brushed away; then, Marisa Tomei's Aunt May ended up taking on the Uncle Ben role in the "Spider-Man trilogy that followed, oddly enough. Whatever the case may be, it would appear that Peter's guilt over Uncle Ben's death — traditionally the most important part of his origin — is a non-factor in the MCU.

A decade later, one of the directors behind "Civil War" is finally addressing why this is the case. In an interview with CBR, Joe Russo explained, "Spider-Man was one of my favorite characters growing up, if not my favorite. And what I related to was this idea of a kid with incredible responsibility. And I think you could manifest that responsibility through accidental death. And feeling the pressure, and the sense of loss in your life in a way that would keep the spirit that we wanted."