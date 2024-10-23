Tom Holland Has One Complaint About Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" was both a hugely significant cultural moment and, depending on who you ask, a key moment in the arrival of a new cynical era for moviemaking in which pandering to fan expectations takes precedence above all else. The box office performance of "No Way Home" cemented Spider-Man as a cultural phenomenon for the ages, but with its multiple cameo appearances almost eclipsing the need for a coherent or affecting story, the film arguably walked so that a movie like "Deadpool & Wolverine" — dubbed a "soulless act of autofellatio" and "a prayer to corporate onanism" by /Film's Witney Seibold — could run.

That said, even the most skeptical critic would surely have a hard time claiming they didn't have a good time watching "No Way Home" at the theater. The film represents what I believe should be a blueprint for Marvel Studios moving forward: An event movie that you go to see once, have a grand old time, and then go on with your life until the next must-see superhero outing drops.

If you happen to fall into the former camp and view something like "No Way Home" as little more than a cynical nostalgia play and a capitulation to the most infantile fan desires, you might have run into the objection that a lot of people worked hard to bring such a film to fruition, and you shouldn't knock the craft that goes into such a project. Of course, a lot of people probably worked hard to make box office bomb of the year "Borderlands," too. But there is a certain level of craft to "No Way Home" that goes beyond the work put into your usual blockbuster. Specifically, the pandemic made shooting Tom Holland's third outing as Spidey a bit of a nightmare, and the crew had to come up with some ingenious fixes to get around such a problem. Unfortunately, for Holland himself, this created more unforeseen issues.