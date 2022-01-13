The Spider-Man: No Way Home Bridge Fight Was Originally Absurdly Long

Warning: this article contains spoilers for "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" slayed at the box office, pandemic be damned. The film is still playing, but now that it's been out for a while, we're getting some of the details behind the making of the film that has been kept as much under wraps as it could be in the age of social media. One fun fact is that the bridge scene where Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as Spider-Man takes on Doc Ock (Alfred Molina) was originally a whole lot longer than the one we saw in the finished film.

If you recall, Peter's identity has been discovered, and he's been blamed for the death of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) at the end of "Spider-Man: Far From Home." Peter goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to get him to do a spell to make everyone forget Spider-Man's identity. He keeps changing who he wants to actually remember him, and the spell goes all wonky on them, opening up the multiverse. This brings in villains and heroes from other universes (and other Spider-Man films), including Doc Ock, who knows that the webslinger is Peter Parker. This is the scene where Doc realizes that this isn't his Peter Parker.