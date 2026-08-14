Disney Reveals First Look At Doctor Doom's Second Costume For Avengers: Doomsday [D23]

The jury is out on how well "Avengers: Doomsday" will handle its main villain, Doctor Victor Werner Von Doom (Robert Downey Jr. making his Marvel Cinematic Universe return). There's a lot riding on this. None of the previous live-action "Fantastic Four" movies have adapted Doctor Doom well, when Doom is arguably the greatest creation of Jack Kirby & Stan Lee, as well as the greatest villain in American superhero comics.

Remember, back when Disney purchased 20th Century Fox and reclaimed the film rights to Doom, many Marvel fans cheered that the MCU would finally deliver a proper live-action version of Doctor Doom. The "Doomsday" marketing is definitely playing up Doom's grandeur, but can a single overcrowded movie do justice to his downright Shakespearean layers and tragic faults?

But, hey, at least "Doomsday" has gotten the costume right! Doom's iron mask looks suitably intimidating, revealing just enough of his severe eyes to craft a piercing gaze, and his armor is cloaked with a green hooded cape and tunic (strung together with two large broaches and a chain). Doom's comic costume is the perfect super-villain look, and the movie honors it.

Yet, it seems that Doom will not have just one outfit in the movie. /Film is in attendance at Disney's D23 event, where costumes used in "Avengers: Doomsday" are on display. That includes a softer, more streamlined costume for Doom (see below).

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