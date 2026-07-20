Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Raises One Giant Question About Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom

The latest trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" finally reveals Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom voice, but the giant question we're left wondering about is not "why the heck is Downey doing a Nandor the Relentless voice as Doom?" (The answer to that is Marvel is likely paying him an astronomical sum of money to return, and is probably willing to let him basically do whatever he wants after he won his much-deserved Oscar for his work in "Oppenheimer." Or maybe the answer is Downey is just a huge "What We Do in the Shadows" guy.) No, the question we're pondering is more consequential to the overall story being told in "Doomsday."

As Thor gravely intones in this trailer, the heroes in this film have faced off against many villains and significant threats over the years. But Thor implies that the one they're facing here — and for now, we'll assume he's referring to Doctor Doom and not some secret extra threat the marketing might be hiding from us — scares him more than anything he's ever gone up against. More than Loki, Gorr the God Butcher, the Dark Elf Malekith, Hela, and Ultron.

And yes, apparently more than Thanos.