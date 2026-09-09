Avengers: Doomsday Already Set A Major Box Office Record For Marvel Months Before Release

One of the biggest cinematic events of the 2020s is nearly upon us. Hitting theaters in December, "Avengers: Doomsday" will see Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom declare war on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Any time an "Avengers" movie arrives, it's a big deal. This is the first one in seven years, and given that the man who used to play Iron Man, the MCU's biggest hero, is now playing one of the most notorious comic book villains ever, it's going to be huge — in fact, the movie is already setting records at the box office months before its release.

At the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference, Disney's senior executive vice president and chief financial officer Hugh Johnston announced that Marvel Studios and Disney's "Avengers: Doomsday" has already surpassed $50 million in pre-sales 100 days ahead of its release. It's the first movie in history to accomplish that feat. Disney first made pre-sale tickets available several weeks ago for premium formats, with standard tickets going on sale more recently.

Because "Dune: Part Three" has most of the world's IMAX screenings locked up in December, Disney launched a new IMAX competitor called Infinity Vision, which raises serious questions. Be that as it may, the lack of the world's most desired premium format screens doesn't seem to be hurting Marvel's latest big-budget team-up one bit in the early going. The question now is, just how high will "Doomsday" fly when it finally arrives?

Unlike other "Avengers" movies, this one will have some serious competition. Dubbed "Dunesday," both "Doomsday" and "Dune 3" both hit theaters on December 18. Historically speaking, Earth's Mightiest Heroes haven't had to deal with direct blockbuster competition.