Avengers: Doomsday Billboard May Have Spoiled Thor's Biggest Power Upgrade Yet

Doomsday is almost upon us, and no, I'm not talking about Joe Russo's wretched vision of an AI garbage future. I am, of course, talking about he and his brother's latest Marvel team-up movie "Avengers: Doomsday" which may have just been partially spoiled by, of all thing, a billboard.

Per a Twitter/X post from Marvel Updates, new "Doomsday" billboards have gone up in Shanghai, one of which depicts Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom summoning an energy blast. The other, however, is a bit more interesting. It shows Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/ ex-Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and James Marsden's Scott Summers/Cyclops similarly wielding their various powers. But some fans have pointed out that the lightning surrounding Thor — who's seen holding his battle axe, Stormbreaker — appears yellow as opposed to the usual blue hue used in previous films and the "Doomsday" trailers themselves.

New banners for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' have been spotted in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/iCOsrgdumJ — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) November 10, 2026

This is notable, because it suggests Thor could be using a hugely powerful force known as the Odinforce in "Doomsday." This power, previously unused by the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was created by the Kings of Asgard, and it could prove pretty handy in the Avengers' upcoming clash with Doctor Doom. For now, it remains unclear whether this billboard actually does spoil the inclusion of Odinforce in "Doomsday," but it would make a lot of sense for Thor to power up ahead of his battle with RDJ's villain. The only thing is, there's a major trade-off that comes with using this particular power, which could mean Hemsworth's hero is about to take a long nap.