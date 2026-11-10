Avengers: Doomsday Billboard May Have Spoiled Thor's Biggest Power Upgrade Yet
Doomsday is almost upon us, and no, I'm not talking about Joe Russo's wretched vision of an AI garbage future. I am, of course, talking about he and his brother's latest Marvel team-up movie "Avengers: Doomsday" which may have just been partially spoiled by, of all thing, a billboard.
Per a Twitter/X post from Marvel Updates, new "Doomsday" billboards have gone up in Shanghai, one of which depicts Robert Downey Jr.'s Victor Von Doom summoning an energy blast. The other, however, is a bit more interesting. It shows Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova/Black Widow, Chris Evans' Steve Rogers/ ex-Captain America, Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and James Marsden's Scott Summers/Cyclops similarly wielding their various powers. But some fans have pointed out that the lightning surrounding Thor — who's seen holding his battle axe, Stormbreaker — appears yellow as opposed to the usual blue hue used in previous films and the "Doomsday" trailers themselves.
New banners for 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY' have been spotted in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/iCOsrgdumJ
— Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) November 10, 2026
This is notable, because it suggests Thor could be using a hugely powerful force known as the Odinforce in "Doomsday." This power, previously unused by the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was created by the Kings of Asgard, and it could prove pretty handy in the Avengers' upcoming clash with Doctor Doom. For now, it remains unclear whether this billboard actually does spoil the inclusion of Odinforce in "Doomsday," but it would make a lot of sense for Thor to power up ahead of his battle with RDJ's villain. The only thing is, there's a major trade-off that comes with using this particular power, which could mean Hemsworth's hero is about to take a long nap.
Is Thor about to make a major sacrifice in Avengers: Doomsday?
The Odinforce comes with a big caveat. Those who use it must enter what's known as Odinsleep, whereby they become unconscious while recharging. If the Shanghai billboard does, in fact, show Thor using the Odinforce, that could spark a dramatic storyline for the character.
For some reason, Chris Hemsworth's hero has been given the character arc of Ross from "Friends." He started out as a fearless and formidable leader before demonstrating a more humorous side and eventually becoming a bit of a joke himself. 2019's "Avengers: Endgame" in particular was accused of fat-shaming the grief-stricken Thor, concluding the God of Thunder's journey from serious warrior to silly superhero. Even Hemsworth told GQ that 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder" was "too silly," adding, "I think we just had too much fun."
When the remarkably dull "Avengers: Doomsday" teaser trailers debuted in early 2026, we did at least get our first look at a much more serious Thor, who will clearly be a lot less "silly" in the upcoming team-up movie than he has in other recent MCU projects. All of which is to say that allowing him to wield the Odinforce in "Doomsday," which could involve a major sacrifice, would be a nice way to treat the character more seriously, providing a dramatic storyline that perhaps sees him willingly embrace Odinsleep in his attempt to overpower Doctor Doom and save his friends.
We're almost certainly getting an upgraded Thor in Avengers: Doomsday
As unimportant as it may seem to the uninitiated, the appearance of heroes' powers in "Avengers: Doomsday" is clearly something to which Marvel Studios pays close attention. We've already seen the studio upgrade the look of Doctor Doom's power energy to more closely resemble the famous Kirby Krackle of the comic books. As such, the color of Thor's lightning isn't as trivial at it may seem.
This isn't technically the first time fans have spotted hints of the Odinforce in "Avengers: Doomsday" promotional material either. Back in July 2026, Earth 616 posted on Twitter/X highlighting promotional art in which Thor is shown holding Stormbreaker with orange/yellow lightning surrounding the weapon.
Thor's lightning in the MCU has always been blue-white pure electrical power channeled through Mjolnir or Stormbreaker.
The yellow-gold lightning in this promotional poster is completely different from anything we have seen before.
In the comics the Odinforce manifests as... pic.twitter.com/4JQKlPte14
— Earth 616 (@MarvelExrth616) July 12, 2026
The post also points out that Thor prays to Odin in his "Doomsday" teaser trailer, saying, "Lend to me the strength of the All-Fathers, so that I might fight once more." All of this combined with the latest billboard revelation suggests we'll be seeing some sort of upgraded Thor in "Doomsday," though at this point, none of the speculation has been confirmed by Marvel.
Whatever happens, it seems the Russo Brothers have a much more serious story planned for Thor in "Doomsday," which is good news. Trailers have shown the character trying and failing to attack Doctor Doom and delivering solemn speeches to the various heroes who gather together to take on this latest threat to the MCU. Gaining the power of the Odinforce would be an exciting development that allows Hemsworth's character to finally regain his standing as one of Marvel's most formidable heroes.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.