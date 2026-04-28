Another Young Avenger Might Be In Avengers: Doomsday, According To A Marvel Director

It sounds like a member of the Young Avengers might show up in "Avengers: Doomsday" ... that is, if Andy Serkis is to be believed. Serkis has a long history with Marvel, having played Ulysses Klaue in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Black Panther," in addition to directing "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Serkis also was the actor behind Knull in "Venom: The Last Dance." And according to him, Ms. Marvel is going to help in the fight against Doctor Doom.

Serkis has been promoting his new animated adaptation of "Animal Farm" starring Iman Vellani, who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Ms. Marvel" before going on to co-headline "The Marvels." The two were recently speaking with Cinemahub (as spotted by IGN) when they had a very interesting exchange.

"I'm excited for Gollum!" Vellani told Serkis in reference to "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum," which is being directed by Serkis. He then responded with, "I'm excited to see you in 'Doomsday!'" "No, you can't say that!" Vellani quickly replied. Whoops! Sounds like Serkis might have let something out of the bag.

"Oh I can't?" Serkis responded. "Oh, well, if there should ever be the chance to see you in a film called 'Doomsday' ..." Vellani then interrupted him, clarifying, "If there is a chance, like 'Doomsday,'" before quickly adding, "But Gollum's happening for sure!" Clearly, they were both trying to cover some tracks.

Now, was this just the two having some fun? Or did Serkis actually let something slip that he wasn't supposed to? It's unclear for now, although Ms. Marvel was notably left out of the original "Avengers: Doomsday" cast announcement. Is her participation supposed to be a surprise? Or is she simply not in the movie?