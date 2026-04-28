Another Young Avenger Might Be In Avengers: Doomsday, According To A Marvel Director
It sounds like a member of the Young Avengers might show up in "Avengers: Doomsday" ... that is, if Andy Serkis is to be believed. Serkis has a long history with Marvel, having played Ulysses Klaue in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Black Panther," in addition to directing "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Serkis also was the actor behind Knull in "Venom: The Last Dance." And according to him, Ms. Marvel is going to help in the fight against Doctor Doom.
Serkis has been promoting his new animated adaptation of "Animal Farm" starring Iman Vellani, who made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in "Ms. Marvel" before going on to co-headline "The Marvels." The two were recently speaking with Cinemahub (as spotted by IGN) when they had a very interesting exchange.
"I'm excited for Gollum!" Vellani told Serkis in reference to "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum," which is being directed by Serkis. He then responded with, "I'm excited to see you in 'Doomsday!'" "No, you can't say that!" Vellani quickly replied. Whoops! Sounds like Serkis might have let something out of the bag.
"Oh I can't?" Serkis responded. "Oh, well, if there should ever be the chance to see you in a film called 'Doomsday' ..." Vellani then interrupted him, clarifying, "If there is a chance, like 'Doomsday,'" before quickly adding, "But Gollum's happening for sure!" Clearly, they were both trying to cover some tracks.
Now, was this just the two having some fun? Or did Serkis actually let something slip that he wasn't supposed to? It's unclear for now, although Ms. Marvel was notably left out of the original "Avengers: Doomsday" cast announcement. Is her participation supposed to be a surprise? Or is she simply not in the movie?
Ms. Marvel might finally get to be part of the Avengers
Iman Vellani showing up as Ms. Marvel in "Avengers: Doomsday" would make sense, so it's not remotely hard to believe. It's also easy to believe that Andy Serkis merely made an incorrect assumption. Or it's possible that Vellani talked to him about it while they were making "Animal Farm," and he let it slip. It certainly wouldn't be the first time an actor spoiled one of Marvel's big surprises during a press tour.
What we know for sure is that this movie is shaping up to be a massive event. "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo are returning to the MCU for this and the upcoming "Secret Wars." Robert Downey Jr., our former Iron Man, is likewise on board to play Doctor Doom. The "Avengers: Doomsday" CinemaCon trailer offered up a glimpse at Marvel's scariest villain yet, but that footage has yet to be released to the public.
We know that Marvel has been quietly building up to the Young Avengers appearing in the MCU for years now. Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) are all expected to be part of the team, though only Newton has confirmed her participation in "Doomsday" so far.
Velllani has had a bit of a rough go in the MCU up to this point. "Ms. Marvel" only got a single season on Disney+, and "The Marvels" finished its box office run as the lowest-grossing MCU movie ever. None of this is Vellani's fault, of course, and Ms. Marvel's inclusion in "Doomsday" would go a long way for the character. We'll see if that happens soon enough.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18, 2026.