5 Of The Best Horror Movie Black Friday Deals Under $20
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Well, here we are: the end of the year. The days are shorter, the nights are longer, and our bank accounts are getting smaller. You know why: the holidays are upon us, which means we all have to spend money like the good little consumers we are. The official unofficial launch of the holiday season always begins on Black Friday, that day after Thanksgiving where we wake up hungover from eating too much and start looking for big beautiful deals.
If you're a horror movie fan, I've thrown together a little list of five great Black Friday deals on horror movies, all of which are under $20! That's not bad, especially these days, when everything is outrageously expensive. So if you're a physical media collector and looking for something spooky to drop a few bucks on, keep reading.
28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (4K)
Price: $17.99
Where to buy: Walmart
Danny Boyle's "28 Years Later" returned to the post-apocalyptic franchise he began with "28 Days Later," and he scored a major box office hit in the process. Unfortunately, "28 Years Later" was meant to be the first of a new trilogy, and the second movie, this year's "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple," wasn't a hit at all. As a result, the fate of the third and final movie in this new franchise is currently uncertain.
Which is a damn shame, because "The Bone Temple" absolutely rules. In fact, I think it's better than "28 Years Later." Ralph Fiennes returns as Dr. Ian Kelson, seemingly one of the last good men in a post-apocalyptic landscape overrun by rage-infected zombies and murderous groups of scavengers. This time, Dr. Kelson comes face to face with the deranged Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell), all while trying to find a cure for that pesky rage virus.
Evil Dead Burn (4K)
Price: $12.99
Where to buy: Gruv
"Evil Dead Burn" is the latest entry in the long-running franchise, and it did something no previous "Evil Dead" film did before: it made some fans think the movie was just a little too nasty. The franchise has become known for its over-the-top gore, but Sébastien Vaniček's film is so relentlessly aggressive that it rubbed a lot of fans the wrong way.
Me? I liked it. In fact, I would argue that while the film is definitely unpleasant, Vaniček also tries to inject some humor into the proceedings. It's a very dark and twisted kind of humor, but it's there. In "Evil Dead Burn," recently widowed Alice (Souheila Yacoub) gathers with the family of her dead husband. Unfortunately, the family doesn't really like her, and she doesn't like them either. To make matters worse, the family is soon possessed by those pesky Deadites, and Alice has to fight like hell to survive.
Interview with the Vampire (4K)
Price: $11.99
Where to buy: Amazon
When Tom Cruise was cast as Lestat de Lioncourt, the brat prince at the heart of Anne Rice's "Interview with the Vampire," there was plenty of backlash — including from Rice herself, who thought Cruise was all wrong for the role. Rice eventually admitted she was wrong, however, because you know what? Tom Cruise gives one of the best performances of his career as Lestat, a foppish vampire who just wants to have a good time drinking blood and living his best afterlife.
If there is a weak link in Neil Jordan's luscious film adaptation, it's Brad Pitt as Lestat's morose vampire companion, Louis. Pitt reportedly didn't have a good time making the movie, and it shows in his performance. Despite this, "Interview with the Vampire" is a lavish Hollywood horror flick with a lot to offer, including a star-making turn from Kirsten Dunst as Claudia, who is turned into a vampire as a child and is thus trapped in a child's body forever.
Obsession (4K)
Price: $12.99
Where to buy: Gruv
At this point, "Obsession" needs no further introduction. Curry Barker's mega-hit horror flick has a knockout performance from Inde Navarrette as Nikki, the object of affection for her longtime friend Bear (Michael Johnston).
When Bear gets hold of a magical doodad known as the One Wish Willow, he makes a wish for Nikki to love him more than anyone else in the world. Of course, this wish backfires terribly, and it's made even worse because for all his "nice guy" nonsense, Bear is actually a horrible, selfish creep.
Equal parts funny and scary, "Obsession" got a lot of hype, and I genuinely believe it was worth it: this movie works exceptionally well, and I wouldn't be surprised if Navarrette scores herself an Oscar nom for her work here.
Weapons (4K)
Price: $11.99
Where to buy: Amazon
Zach Cregger's "Weapons" is yet another highly-hyped horror movie that lives up to its reputation. Borrowing a page or two from "Magnolia," Cregger's film gives us multiple narratives surrounding the mystery of a mass disappearance of children who were all in the same classroom. Their teacher (Julia Garner) becomes a suspect, and one of the missing kid's fathers (Josh Brolin) starts playing detective to true to solve the mystery himself.
Of course, by now everyone knows one of the biggest and best parts of the film is the malevolent Aunt Gladys, played to perfection by Amy Madigan, who earned herself a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her now-iconic performance.