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Well, here we are: the end of the year. The days are shorter, the nights are longer, and our bank accounts are getting smaller. You know why: the holidays are upon us, which means we all have to spend money like the good little consumers we are. The official unofficial launch of the holiday season always begins on Black Friday, that day after Thanksgiving where we wake up hungover from eating too much and start looking for big beautiful deals.

If you're a horror movie fan, I've thrown together a little list of five great Black Friday deals on horror movies, all of which are under $20! That's not bad, especially these days, when everything is outrageously expensive. So if you're a physical media collector and looking for something spooky to drop a few bucks on, keep reading.