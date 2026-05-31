How Anne Rice Felt About The Interview With The Vampire Movie Adaptation

The mid-1990s were a great time to be a broody, angsty Goth kid. The Cure was active, Lux Interior was still alive, and Morrissey hadn't undergone his a-hole transformation yet. Manic Panic hair dye was everywhere, Tim Burton was making his best movies, and "The Crow" was in theaters. And for the more melodramatic theater-kid Goths, there were outsized costume dramas like "Bram Stoker's Dracula" in 1992 and Neil Jordan's "Interview with the Vampire" in 1994. "Interview," based on the hit novel by Anne Rice, was a notable box office success to boot, becoming one of the highest-grossing films of its year. Recall that 1994 was a big year for movies already ("Pulp Fiction," "The Lion King," "Forrest Gump," "The Mask," "Speed," and "True Lies" all came out), so "Interview with the Vampire" was yet another giant hit to throw on the pile.

But, naturally, there were many Anne Rice purists out there who felt — prior to its theatrical release — that "Interview" couldn't possibly do its source material justice. For once, Rice wasn't involved in its production in any creative capacity. For another, many objected to the casting of Tom Cruise as Rice's famed vampire character Lestat. Cruise, a dashing, handsome, archetypal movie star, couldn't possibly manage the horror and aggressive angst of a character like Lestat, the naysayers seemed to declare.

And many of Rice's fans wondered what she thought of the entire movie. Sure, it was a hit, and it made Rice even more of a household name than she was before, but did she think the "Interview with the Vampire" film was good? Luckily for us, Rice once published an extended missive on the Children of Darkness website that addressed everything she thought about the movie, going into excruciating detail.

In short? She loved it.