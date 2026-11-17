Are we going to see "28 Years Later: Part III?" Director Danny Boyle is certainly interested in doing it and Alex Garland has written a script. The problem? Money. This year's "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" finally delivered the moment fans have been waiting for, bringing back Cillian Murphy as Jim. It was a small appearance teeing up something much larger in a presumed third installment. As Boyle recently explained, that movie is only going to happen if they can find the money.

Speaking recently with Deadline during an event for his new movie "Ink," Boyle's tabloid media origin story that will make you feel sick, the Oscar-winning director addressed the status of the third and presumably final entry in the "28" franchise. "There is a plan for a third part of '28 Years Later.' Alex has written a fantastic script," Boyle said. "We gotta raise the money to make it."

Sony Pictures produced both "28 Years Later" and "The Bone Temple." And while "28 Years Later" killed it at the box office, the sequel didn't. That's why Sony isn't eager to give it the green light. Speaking further, Boyle said that the third installment would bring the whole franchise to a close: