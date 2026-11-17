Cillian Murphy's 28 Years Later: Part III Will Only Happen Under One Condition, Says Director Danny Boyle
Are we going to see "28 Years Later: Part III?" Director Danny Boyle is certainly interested in doing it and Alex Garland has written a script. The problem? Money. This year's "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" finally delivered the moment fans have been waiting for, bringing back Cillian Murphy as Jim. It was a small appearance teeing up something much larger in a presumed third installment. As Boyle recently explained, that movie is only going to happen if they can find the money.
Speaking recently with Deadline during an event for his new movie "Ink," Boyle's tabloid media origin story that will make you feel sick, the Oscar-winning director addressed the status of the third and presumably final entry in the "28" franchise. "There is a plan for a third part of '28 Years Later.' Alex has written a fantastic script," Boyle said. "We gotta raise the money to make it."
Sony Pictures produced both "28 Years Later" and "The Bone Temple." And while "28 Years Later" killed it at the box office, the sequel didn't. That's why Sony isn't eager to give it the green light. Speaking further, Boyle said that the third installment would bring the whole franchise to a close:
"[Cillian Murphy]'s up for it, and it's a fantastic part. Alex has written this fantastic part for him. Those of you who saw 'The Bone Temple,' the second part to '28 Years Later,' he's teased at the end of that. The third film does complete the story in a beautiful, mathematically perfect way, in which the circle is closed."
Could Danny Boyle actually find the money for 28 Years Later: Part III?
Creatively speaking, critics and audiences generally agreed that both of the recent "28" movies were damn good. But Hollywood is a business and money became an issue pretty quickly. "28 Years Later" made $151 million against a budget in the $60 million range. That was good enough. "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" flopped at the box office though, bringing in just $58.5 million worldwide on a similar budget. Unfortunately, the math doesn't math for anyone who wants to make money in this business.
That's why "28 Years Later: Part III" probably won't happen. Admittedly, "probably" is doing some heavy lifting there. Cillian Murphy is an Oscar-winning actor for his work in "Oppenheimer," Danny Boyle is an Oscar-winning director, and Alex Garland is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter. It's a powerhouse team. That makes it unlikely but not impossible.
The most realistic path to getting it made would be partnering with a streaming service. Netflix is releasing Boyle's new movie "Ink" and the streamer also has a partnership with Sony. That would be the logical choice. But if Boyle and Garland want it as a more traditional theatrical release? That's where it gets more complicated and far less likely.
As for where it all went wrong? The bonkers ending in "28 Years Later" left audiences divided, for one. There was also a very short, roughly six-month gap between installments, which seemingly hurt more than it helped. But playing Monday morning quarterback doesn't help now. It's really about Boyle and co. getting creative to see if they can cobble together the money to bring this story to a close.