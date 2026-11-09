Ink Review: Danny Boyle's Tabloid Media Origin Story Will Make You Feel Sick

Journalism and media have undergone significant changes in the 21st century. The internet has altered everything and barriers are gone. The gatekeepers who used to be there to say what was or wasn't news don't exist, at least not in the way they used to. Director Danny Boyle has examined this "Give 'em what they want" tabloid media culture in his latest movie "Ink," which will make anyone who values real journalism sick to their stomach.

Adapting the play of the same name, the movie traces the origins of the British gossip rag The Sun, focusing on a group of misfit visionaries who had an idea for a new kind of news. Rather than simply report "the news," why not give people what they want instead?

Less a biopic a about Rupert Murdoch (played here by Guy Pearce) and his family, the real-life family the Roy clan on "Succession" is based off of, it focuses instead largely on Larry Lamb, played by "Sinners" star Jack O'Connell. Lamb was the man hand-picked by Murdoch to change The Sun from a fledgling paper into something, well, different. Driven by revenge and a sense of "I'll show 'em," Lamb, at least as presented by Boyle, is one of the most significant figures who shaped the modern era. And not in a good way, it probably goes without saying. But I'll say it anyway.