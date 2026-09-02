Curry Barker's "Obsession" is the single most impressive success story of the year, even more so that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. Many outlets, including /Film, have kept close tabs on the film's increasing number of box office records. Just as many outlets have noted that the $750,000 horror movie has grossed over $505 million at the box office. For a moment, it was the most profitable movie of all time, although it has since lost that title to the $15,000 animated film "Niu Lai." Regardless, something about this intense, bloody film about romantic cruelty has tapped into the collective unconsciousness, and has kept people returning in droves.

According to a report in Variety, "Obsession" has become popular enough that Focus Features will be launching an Oscars campaign for the film, pushing that it be nominated for Academy Awards is every category for which it may be eligible.

This means that star Inde Navarrette will be campaigning for Best Actress, and that the film's writer/director/editor, Curry Barker, will be pushed by Focus Features for Best Screenplay, Best Director, and Best Editing. But the Variety article makes it clear that everyone who worked on the movie will be part of the campaign. One of the film's art directors, Sally Choi, pointed out on Instagram that she was unjustly underpaid for her work on "Obsession," which felt like an even greater injustice once the film started raking in hundreds of millions of dollars. One would hope that Choi, and everyone else, has now been able to claw back some cash, but, additionally, will now be in the Oscars conversation as well.