Obsession Has Been Dethroned As The Most Profitable Movie Ever At The Box Office

"Obsession" is probably going to go down as the biggest story at the box office in 2026. It's going to cross the $500 million mark globally any day now, becoming one of the highest-grossing horror movies ever. It's done stuff no other horror movie has done at the box office before. Also, thanks to its insanely thrifty $750,000 budget, it was the most profitable movie ever made. Keyword being "was," because it's already had to surrender that title to a wildly unexpected newcomer.

So, what movie took the crown? A super duper low-budget animated Chinese movie by the name of "Niu Lai" has come out of nowhere to become a sensation in its own right, albeit on a smaller scale. Written by Sun Lifang and directed by Xin Yumeng, a mother/son duo, the movie was made over the course of five years and, per The Hindu, cost less than $200 to make. Not $200,000. $200 dollars. Two Benjamins.

And as reported by Reuters, "Niu Lai," which translates in English to "The Bull is Coming," has now made over $4 million at the box office in China. Or, to put it another way, at least 20,000 times its reported budget. What's even wilder is that the movie has largely been met with negative reviews. It made less than $1,000 on its debut weekend, but it earned the so-bad-it's-good label, with word of mouth spreading. It's now earned its place in history as a low-budget movie that made a killing at the box office.

So, what the heck is this viral sensation that many of you reading this probably haven't even heard of, exactly? Very simply, it's an adventure about a young cow named Niu Lai growing up to be a warrior. It's not AI slop. It was made by two people, and has taken off on those merits.