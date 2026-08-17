Marvel's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Passed A Milestone Only Eight Movies Ever Have

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" simply cannot be stopped. After three weekends in theaters, Marvel's latest cinematic adventure centered on Tom Holland's Peter Parker has managed to do something only a small handful of movies have ever done before. Welcome to the $2 billion club, Spidey.

While "The End of Oak Street" prevailed over "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" in the dinosaur box office battle with $21 million, neither film was a match for "Brand New Day," which topped the charts once again with $71 million. Internationally, Holland's fourth solo "Spider-Man" movie also added another $118.7 million, giving it a running total of $2.02 billion worldwide to date. With that, it becomes just the eighth film in history to make at least $2 billion globally, having passed 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home" ($1.9 billion) on the all-time chart.

The movie will soon pass "Avengers: Infinity War" as well, with the latter having hit $2 billion at the box office in 2018. This is all unadjusted for inflation, but it's no less impressive. Not only has the box office been on very uncertain ground in the pandemic era, but superhero movies have been on the decline, too (or, at the very least, far more of a hit/miss prospect than they used to be). So, the fact that this one is shattering records left and right is a gigantic accomplishment.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings"), "Brand New Day" sees Peter fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn't remember him. However, the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him sparks a change in Peter that he may not be able to control ... as well as the only thing that can stop a new villain no one can even see.