End Of Oak Street Vs Paw Patrol: Who Prevails In This Dino Box Office Battle?

Things are looking up for movie theaters. This has been one of the most lucrative summers at the box office in years. But before we head to the fall, we've got a few big weekends left. One of them is just on the horizon, and it promises one of the strangest battles we've seen in some time. Yes, Summer 2026 features a bizarre dinosaur movie showdown, with Warner Bros.' "The End of Oak Street" and Paramount's "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" going head-to-head. The question is, which one will come out on top?

On one side, we have an original sci-fi movie for grown-ups with human-snacking dinosaurs in it. On the other side, a family-friendly dinosaur movie within an established, successful franchise. One is a risky, bigger-budget bet. The other is pretty much a sure thing. Still, which one has the most juice heading into the opening weekend next Friday?

Directed by David Robert Mitchell ("It Follows"), "The End of Oak Street" looks to debut in the $30-$45 million range domestically next weekend, per Box Office Theory. Meanwhile, the latest entry in the "Paw Patrol" franchise is poised for an opening in the $14 to $19 million range. If these numbers hold, there will be a clear winner. "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" has been ruling the box office, though, and it's already the highest-grossing film of 2026 overall with over $1 billion to its name. So, it remains to be seen if either of these dino-movies can take the number one spot during what will be the third weekend for Spidey's latest.

In any event, their positions on the chart might not matter much beyond bragging rights. The box office is a game of relativity and, relatively speaking, both of these movies have very different needs financially.