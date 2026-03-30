Summer 2026 Features A Bizarre Dinosaur Movie Showdown - And Jurassic Park Isn't Involved

A very bizarre box office showdown is coming our way this summer involving two very different dinosaur movies. Most peculiar of all? Neither of them have anything to do with the multi-billion-dollar "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" franchise. Instead, get ready for "Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" vs. "The End of Oak Street."

Paramount Pictures plans to release its dino-centric entry in the "Paw Patrol" franchise on August 14, 2026. That's the same date that Warner Bros. intends to unleash "The End of Oak Street, an original, high-concept sci-fi thriller that also centers around dinosaurs. So, again, we're getting a high-profile cinematic dino showdown featuring two radically different movies, neither of which are part of the most noteworthy dino movie property out there. Let them fight, as it were.

Last year's "Jurassic World Rebirth" introduced plenty of new dinosaurs to the long-running franchise, and it was a big commercial success. Indeed, that property has had an unofficial almost-monopoly on dinosaur movies for years. No longer, it seems.

"Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie" is precisely what it sounds like and sees the Paw Patrol pups crash landing on an uncharted tropical island filled with dinosaurs. It's an easy sell for its intended audience, aka young children and the parents who will take them to the theater to watch their favorite pups interacting with prehistoric creatures.

In comparison, "The End of Oak Street" looks like a "Cloverfield" movie featuring dinosaurs. It's an ambitious swing from Warner Bros. Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell ("It Follows"), the film explores what happens when a mysterious cosmic event transports the entirety of an otherwise ordinary suburban location known as Oak Street to a mysterious place that's filled with (spoiler alert) dinosaurs. Anne Hathaway ("The Devil Wears Prada") and Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") lead the cast.