The End Of Oak Street Trailer Looks Like A Cloverfield Movie With Dinosaurs

This is not a drill: J.J. Abrams, one of the key creatives behind the "Cloverfield" franchise and the director of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," has produced a dinosaur movie directed by David Robert Mitchell of "It Follows" fame. The result? "The End of Oak Street," which very much looks like Abrams and Mitchell made a "Cloverfield" movie with dinosaurs in it, based on the first trailer. Check it out for yourself above.

Said trailer very much leans into the mystery of it all, but it sees Anne Hathaway ("Interstellar") and Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") playing the heads of a family whose house — and their entire street — are moved to a prehistoric hell somehow. We don't see too many dinosaurs, but the trailer does a great job selling the core idea at play. It kind of looks like a very expensive episode of "The Twilight Zone." Paramount has had another "Cloverfield" movie in the works for some time, but this looks like it could scratch the same itch.

This is also Mitchell's first movie as a director since the A24 box office flop that was "Under the Silver Lake." A24 kind of just ended up dumping that one to VOD. In this case, however, it looks like Warner Bros. has given Mitchell both a sizable budget and an A-list cast. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows: