The End Of Oak Street Trailer Looks Like A Cloverfield Movie With Dinosaurs
This is not a drill: J.J. Abrams, one of the key creatives behind the "Cloverfield" franchise and the director of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," has produced a dinosaur movie directed by David Robert Mitchell of "It Follows" fame. The result? "The End of Oak Street," which very much looks like Abrams and Mitchell made a "Cloverfield" movie with dinosaurs in it, based on the first trailer. Check it out for yourself above.
Said trailer very much leans into the mystery of it all, but it sees Anne Hathaway ("Interstellar") and Ewan McGregor ("Obi-Wan Kenobi") playing the heads of a family whose house — and their entire street — are moved to a prehistoric hell somehow. We don't see too many dinosaurs, but the trailer does a great job selling the core idea at play. It kind of looks like a very expensive episode of "The Twilight Zone." Paramount has had another "Cloverfield" movie in the works for some time, but this looks like it could scratch the same itch.
This is also Mitchell's first movie as a director since the A24 box office flop that was "Under the Silver Lake." A24 kind of just ended up dumping that one to VOD. In this case, however, it looks like Warner Bros. has given Mitchell both a sizable budget and an A-list cast. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
After a mysterious cosmic event rips Oak Street from suburbia and transports their neighborhood to someplace unknown, the Platt family soon discovers that their very survival depends on them sticking together as they navigate their now unrecognizable surroundings.
The End of Oak Street is a welcome non-Jurassic World dinosaur movie
Having previously gone under the title "Flowervale Street," the film made /Film's list of movies from 2026 that sound amazing but you probably don't know about yet. After having watched the trailer, it seems fair to say it looks as cool as it sounded on paper.
The other big thing to note is that this is one of Hollywood's rare attempts to make a dinosaur movie outside of the "Jurassic Park"/"Jurassic World" franchise. For whatever reason, that property has an almost unspoken monopoly on dinosaurs. That shouldn't be the case, though. 2025 saw the release of "Primitive War," which I called the greatest non-"Jurassic Park" dinosaur movie ever, proving that these creatures can and should exist outside of a singular, multi-billion-dollar franchise.
For Warner Bros., there's obviously risk involved here. Original ideas are a tough sell, and bringing dinosaurs back to life on the big screen isn't cheap, generally speaking. But J.J. Abrams has a good commercial track record (both as a producer and director), and the film's premise, coupled with its cast, seems bankable. Here's hoping.
The movie also stars Maisy Stella ("My Old Ass") and Christian Convery ("Sweet Tooth"), with David Robert Mitchell having directed from his own original script. Elsewhere, Abrams, Hannah Minghella, Jon Cohen, Matt Jackson, Tommy Harper, and Mitchell are all on board as producers, with Chris Bender, Jake Weiner, Joanne Lee, and Leeann Stonebreaker having served as executive producers.
"The End of Oak Street" hits theaters on August 14, 2026.