What Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Box Office Means For The Future Of The Franchise

To say that "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is doing well at the box office would be an insulting understatement. After just two weekends, it's already on the cusp of becoming one of the 10 biggest movies of all-time globally. By the end of this sentence, it will have even passed the mega-successful 2015 legacy sequel "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion). But what does all of this mean for the "Spider-Man" film franchise, broadly speaking?

First, let's have a closer look at the numbers. On its second weekend, "Brand New Day" pulled in another $145 million domestically, the third-best second weekend of all time. It also added an astonishing $236 million overseas, giving it a whopping $1.66 billion running total. At this rate, it's on track to make over/under $2.5 billion worldwide, which would make it the third-biggest movie ever, trailing only "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion), and James Cameron's "Avatar" ($2.92 billion), which became the biggest movie all time twice. That's some tremendous company to be in.

Starring Tom Holland once again as Peter Parker, "Brand New Day" was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings") and sees Peter fighting crime full-time as Spidey in a world that doesn't remember him in the aftermath of the ending of 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home." However, the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him sparks a change Peter doesn't have the power to control. Yet, that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a powerful villain no one can even see.

The "Spider-Man" franchise is now as powerful as any property in Hollywood. It's exceedingly valuable and has been going strong for nearly 25 years, with no signs of slowing down.