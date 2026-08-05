Why Marvel Kept Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role A Secret
By this point, everyone pretty much knows that Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." In fact, many were certain of her role before the film even arrived, despite the fact Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures did their best to keep it all a secret. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, the intent was to preserve audiences' experience at the theater. But in the end, it was all a bit silly.
"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" absolutely ruled the box office, becoming the biggest movie of 2026 in the process. There was never any doubt that Tom Holland's fourth outing as Spidey was going to bring out the crowds, which meant that keeping plot points under wraps was going to be simultaneously of the utmost importance and nigh on impossible. Singer Steve Lacy proved as much when he spoiled the fact that Sink was playing Jean Grey, the ostensible villain of the movie, ahead of its release. But Sink's "Brand New Day" role and the secrecy surrounding it proved the stupidity of Marvel's spoiler culture. This was a major character in the biggest film of the year who also happened to be a legendary member of the X-Men. Keeping that a secret was always going to be difficult to say the very least.
Still, it seems Feige and co. were committed to preserving the surprise. In an interview with Variety, the Marvel boss was asked why it was so important to keep Sink's role secret and said it was "purely about creating the best possible opening weekend experience for the audience," adding: "I'm just happy that the secret is finally out and that Sadie can stop dodging the question."
Kevin Feige surprises nobody by saying Jean Grey will be significant to the MCU
In his Variety interview, Kevin Feige went on to say that Sadie Sink's character "is one that our fans know has immense significance within the Marvel Universe, and she plays a key role in the future of the MCU," confirming she'll be central to the next phase of the franchise. But did we ever expect any less? There's been much hype around the fact Marvel Studios will finally debut its own take on the X-Men, so surely nobody expected Jean Grey to be a one-and-done character.
One thing's for sure: "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is Tom Holland's best outing yet. The film debuted to stellar reviews while giving Holland an unbelievable box office record, even with almost everyone knowing who Sink was playing. In fact, the film itself treats the reveal not as some shocking twist but as a fairly standard plot point, casually confirming her identity in a moment that quickly comes and goes. With that in mind, Feige's claim that he and Marvel Studios wanted to preserve the audience's experience by keeping Sink's character a secret sort of rings hollow.
On the other hand, there is some logic to it. With 2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," the studio consistently denied that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Peter Parkers appeared in the movie. Like Sink, Garfield was forced to lie through his teeth in interviews prior to the movie's release, even pretending a leaked behind-the-scenes video was fake. Many fans likely turned out to see whether the rumors and supposed leaks were true. In that sense, even if fans were almost certain Sink was playing Jean Grey, there's something to be said for trying to preserve even a slight sense of mystery.
Nobody was surprised by Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man Brand New Day
There's no doubt Jean Grey is a significant character in Marvel history, and in the context of "Brand New Day," she acts as the catalyst for the Marvel Cinematic Universe's X-Men saga. Ultimately, however, keeping Sadie Sink's role under wraps felt a little silly, especially since "Spider-Man Brand New Day" treats Jean Grey's identity as less important than her motives. For the first two acts of the film, the mystery isn't necessarily "Who is this character," it's "Why is this character trying to take down the Department of Damage Control?" What's more, everyone from fans to YouTube breakdown channels correctly identified Sink's role months prior to the movie's release. In fact, when the "Stranger Things" alum was first cast, many outlets called it correctly. Then, when "Brand New Day" finally arrived Sink was playing exactly who we all suspected.
It wasn't hard to figure out, especially since we know the X-Men are soon to make their MCU debut. Yet, Marvel insisted on secrecy, forcing Sink to tiptoe her way through every single interview prior to the release of "Brand New Day" à la Andrew Garfield prior to "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Even if Jean Grey becomes even more significant to the MCU than fans expected moving forward, everyone knew who she was playing anyway. In that sense, Feige's explanation feels slightly redundant.