Why Marvel Kept Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role A Secret

By this point, everyone pretty much knows that Sadie Sink plays Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day." In fact, many were certain of her role before the film even arrived, despite the fact Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures did their best to keep it all a secret. According to Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, the intent was to preserve audiences' experience at the theater. But in the end, it was all a bit silly.

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" absolutely ruled the box office, becoming the biggest movie of 2026 in the process. There was never any doubt that Tom Holland's fourth outing as Spidey was going to bring out the crowds, which meant that keeping plot points under wraps was going to be simultaneously of the utmost importance and nigh on impossible. Singer Steve Lacy proved as much when he spoiled the fact that Sink was playing Jean Grey, the ostensible villain of the movie, ahead of its release. But Sink's "Brand New Day" role and the secrecy surrounding it proved the stupidity of Marvel's spoiler culture. This was a major character in the biggest film of the year who also happened to be a legendary member of the X-Men. Keeping that a secret was always going to be difficult to say the very least.

Still, it seems Feige and co. were committed to preserving the surprise. In an interview with Variety, the Marvel boss was asked why it was so important to keep Sink's role secret and said it was "purely about creating the best possible opening weekend experience for the audience," adding: "I'm just happy that the secret is finally out and that Sadie can stop dodging the question."