Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role Proves Marvel's Spoiler Culture Is Just Plain Stupid

In case you didn't read the headline closely: Spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" follow.

Several days ago at the "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" premiere, singer Steve Lacy was interviewed on the red carpet. Upon being asked who his favorite character was in the film, he launched into a sincere and thoughtful answer: "You know what? Jean. I like Jean. She's the villain but there's a reason to her madness." Lacy didn't seem to register the deer-in-headlights look on the face of the woman interviewing him, who had asked Lacy to answer "without spoiling anything." Instead, Lacy didn't seem to realize that he was committing a gaffe in his response. He was matter-of-factly talking about the film like any average person would if they'd been asked the same question.

Of course, Lacy is a celebrity tangentially involved with the film, and "Brand New Day" isn't just any movie. It's the latest entry in both the "Spider-Man" franchise starring Tom Holland and the ever-growing Marvel Cinematic Universe. During its heyday, the MCU became infamous for building a culture of no spoilers around itself, the better to preserve surprises like post-credit scenes and cameo appearances. While the MCU is far from the first or only franchise to be protective of its secrets, a combination of hype, a rabid fanbase, and the rise of extreme spoiler-aversion has now metastasized to the point of encompassing the entirety of a movie or show. Jokes about MCU guru Kevin Feige having it out for Lacy because of his comments are proof enough that things have gone too far. The presence of Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) and her antagonistic role in "Brand New Day" shouldn't be treated as a secret. Marvel's spoiler culture is out of control, and this film proves that turning basic-level plot points into mystery box "surprises" needs to stop.