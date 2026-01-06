15 Massive Leaks That Spoiled Marvel Movies

Since at least the end of Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios have had to contend with internet rumors, misinformation, and leaks. There was a market for this sort of spoilery content online even before the explosion of social media, when Feige was just an associate producer on "X-Men" learning that someone had snagged and shared a photo of Hugh Jackman in his Wolverine costume.

Today, it's harder than ever for Marvel to keep spoilers at bay. Massive communities have assembled online just to compile and cross-reference every potential leak shared by film journalists and influencers (many of whom have more or less built entire followings based on their ability to stay one step ahead of the MCU). When a crew member so much as shares a potentially incriminating photo, there's a system in place to dissect and disseminate that information as much and as widely as possible. So, as we continue to endure the latest tsunami of potential leaks from upcoming "Avengers" films, we've taken a look back at the most outrageous breaches of secrecy in the MCU thus far.