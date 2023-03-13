Marvel Is Looking For The Person Behind The Alleged Quantumania Script Leaks

There is nothing more tantalizing to Hollywood folk than to be in possession of information you shouldn't possess. It could be a hot casting tip, a wave-making directorial assignment, or the screenplay for J.J. Abrams' mercifully unmade "Superman." Once you've got it, all you want to do is talk about it — and if someone's risked their job to send it to you, that's precisely what they want you to do.

There was a time when renegade movie websites like Ain't It Cool News, Latino Review, and Dark Horizons would receive all manner of leaked material: the script for "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," the work print of "Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones..." it was the Wild West on the internet back in those days. I know because, as a correspondent for AICN, I posted more than my share of leaked material. Ultimately, the studios shut us up by providing above-board access to the filmmakers/stars whose agents' assistants were leaking said material, and a new industry equilibrium was established. They totally bought us off.

If you're looking for scoops nowadays, the middleman can be found on some far-flung subreddit wielding a link to a torrent of "The Flash." The studios have whole departments dedicated to shutting these links down (they might even send them to your doorstep, and, no, I am not joking), but once they go live, that genie generally ain't going back in the bottle. So I'm curious as to what Marvel Studios is up to by asking a California federal district court to subpoena Reddit for the source of a 63-page "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" dialogue transcript.