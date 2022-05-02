Kevin Feige Says Spider-Man: No Way Home Proved That MCU Movies Can Withstand Spoiler Leaks

To keep its movies from feeling like a mere promotional afterthought — spoiled and dissected to death online before they've even had their day in the theatrical sun — Marvel Studios has had its actors tell some white lies, and it has tried to do some misdirection in trailers. One example of this is when trailers showed Hulk on the ground in Wakanda in "Avengers: Infinity War," instead of Bruce Banner in Iron Man's Hulkbuster armor (which is what audiences wound up seeing in the multiplex).

However, even when Marvel digitally removed two Spider-Men from the Brazilian trailer for "Spider-Man: No Way Home," in order to preserve the surprise of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's appearance in the film, the internet was wise to the studio's game. It had already figured out that Maguire and Garfield would be in the movie, and by now, it's common knowledge that they are, with the latest official clips and trailers on the verified Spider-Man YouTube channel openly advertising it.

/Film's Jacob Hall recently attended a press conference where producer Kevin Feige discussed Marvel's effort to make "No Way Home" so good as to be spoiler-proof, in spite of any leaks that might be floating around out there. Feige said: