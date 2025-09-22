Marvel Leak Reveals Costumes For Avengers: Doomsday's 28 Main Characters (Including Doctor Doom)

Well, this is bound to cause some ripples in the multiverse. For months, the notoriously stingy Marvel Studios had done an admirable job of keeping all details on the upcoming, epic-sized blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday" under lock and key. The only real promotional effort to date has been that mind-bogglingly questionable stunt involving empty chairs in a warehouse that unfolded for the better part of a day. But, with so much of the filming taking place on studio lots or indoors altogether, there hasn't been much opportunity for eagle-eyes fans or opportunistic photographers to document exactly what's going down on the set of Joe and Anthony Russo's latest "Avengers" movie — a stark contrast from, say, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" during the Glasgow portions of its shoot.

But things have taken a bit of a turn recently for "Doomsday." Either those omnipresent Marvel snipers have been taking a nap or Kevin Feige's security ship is starting to spring a few holes, but we've now received a fresh leak from an unexpected source, this time potentially revealing the actual costumes for the majority of the upcoming crossover's main stars. (For once, we're pretty certain the loose-lipped Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are innocent of all charges.) This latest leak comes from the personal Instagram account of makeup artist Giovanna Ponci, who appears to have worked on the film (though her IMDb credits have not been updated to reflect this as of yet). Her account has since been made private, but not before some obsessive sleuths already spied (and reposted) an image of a handbag bearing images of nearly 30 characters from "Doomsday."

The picture spread like wildfire throughout social media, such as this post by the Cosmic Marvel account, which we'll discuss in spoilery detail further down below.