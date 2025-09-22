Marvel Leak Reveals Costumes For Avengers: Doomsday's 28 Main Characters (Including Doctor Doom)
Well, this is bound to cause some ripples in the multiverse. For months, the notoriously stingy Marvel Studios had done an admirable job of keeping all details on the upcoming, epic-sized blockbuster "Avengers: Doomsday" under lock and key. The only real promotional effort to date has been that mind-bogglingly questionable stunt involving empty chairs in a warehouse that unfolded for the better part of a day. But, with so much of the filming taking place on studio lots or indoors altogether, there hasn't been much opportunity for eagle-eyes fans or opportunistic photographers to document exactly what's going down on the set of Joe and Anthony Russo's latest "Avengers" movie — a stark contrast from, say, "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" during the Glasgow portions of its shoot.
But things have taken a bit of a turn recently for "Doomsday." Either those omnipresent Marvel snipers have been taking a nap or Kevin Feige's security ship is starting to spring a few holes, but we've now received a fresh leak from an unexpected source, this time potentially revealing the actual costumes for the majority of the upcoming crossover's main stars. (For once, we're pretty certain the loose-lipped Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are innocent of all charges.) This latest leak comes from the personal Instagram account of makeup artist Giovanna Ponci, who appears to have worked on the film (though her IMDb credits have not been updated to reflect this as of yet). Her account has since been made private, but not before some obsessive sleuths already spied (and reposted) an image of a handbag bearing images of nearly 30 characters from "Doomsday."
The picture spread like wildfire throughout social media, such as this post by the Cosmic Marvel account, which we'll discuss in spoilery detail further down below.
Avengers: Doomsday appears to be taking a more comic-accurate approach to some classic X-Men characters
You know the saying about how bad news comes in threes? Marvel is feeling the effects of that superstition pretty hard these days. First came the leaked concept art that purported to show rather zany visuals from both "Avengers: Doomsday" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" earlier this year. Then, folks spotted promotional art that might actually be our first glimpse of the design for Robert Downey, Jr.'s Doctor Doom. Now, well, both Doom and the heroes he'll be squaring off against have been accidentally unveiled for the world to see ... in an Instagram post. Just as we all imagined, eh?
While we can't actually publish the images here, those who click through to the social media post can gaze upon the majesty of comic-accurate outfits ripped straight out of the pages of Marvel Comics. There's Doctor Doom looking just as green and glowering as we all expected, of course, but a closer look reveals some interesting nuggets. We can peep plenty many of the Avengers we know and love, from Chris Hemsworth's Thor (sporting a similar crew cut as the one he's had from "Thor: Ragnarok" onwards) to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Captain America (returning to his blue espionage suit, as opposed to the one with white accents). There's also Paul Rudd's Ant-Man, the various members of the Thunderbolts (er, make that New Avengers), the Fantastic Four, and even Tom Hiddleston's Loki sporting those glorious horns. Nothing too notable there, right?
Well, keep looking and you won't fail to notice some awfully familiar-looking mutants: Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler, Patrick Stewart's Charles Xavier, what appears to be Kelsey Grammer's Hank McCoy/Beast, James Marsden's Scott Summers/Cyclops, and particularly Rebecca Romijin's Mystique. (And, yes, Channing Tatum's Gambit.) All of these sure seem to be sporting poppy and brightly-colored suits — a welcome change of pace from the all-black pleather look from the 2000s "X-Men" movies. Something tells us we've barely even scratched the surface of what's really going down in "Doomsday," even with some actors inadvertently giving away the main conflict.
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters December 18, 2026.