Sadie Sink's Spider-Man: Brand New Day Character Is Exactly Who We Thought (And It Works)

Warning: This article has major spoilers for "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

When Sadie Sink was cast in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in 2025, her character was not disclosed. That amazingly carried through the entire marketing campaign of the film, which kept Sink's role shrouded in secrecy. But Marvel fans who remembered rumors that Marvel Studios wanted Sink to play Jean Grey from "X-Men" connected the dots.

Sink as Jean would fit the pattern (cast a redhead rising star) that got Sophie Turner, still riding a "Game of Thrones" high, picked as Jean for 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse." The evidence only piled up when the "Brand New Day" trailers teased a superhuman who could possess other people or hold entire crowds of New Yorkers frozen in place. Both of those suggested a powerful telepath like Jean.

Well, in this case, Marvel fans were right! Sadie Sink is indeed playing Jean Grey in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." The mystery of her identity carries over into the movie itself. During the first half, she only speaks to Spider-Man (Tom Holland) via mental possession of other people. She also dresses in a hooded jacket with a mask to hide what she looks like. If that seems like a generic costuming choice, note that her hood is yellow, and the jacket is a leathery green. Those are Jean's colors, the ones she wears in her costumes as Marvel Girl and as the Phoenix.

This is no mere cameo, either. The mystery of who Jean is and why she's attacking government agency Damage Control is the driving force of the film, and she ends up as the closest thing to a main villain. This is a darker, ruthless Jean than fans might expect, because this Jean has never met Charles Xavier and had to survive almost all on her own.