The X-Men Succeed At One Major Thing Few Superhero Teams Even Attempt

In superhero comics, it's common to see villains temporarily become heroes, or vice versa. The stories usually reset themselves to the status quo in the end, but in some cases, a villain fits so naturally as a hero that they stay that way.

Take the early "Avengers" comics, where founding members Iron Man, Thor, Giant Man, and Wasp were written out at issue #16. In their place stood "Cap's Kooky Quartet": Captain America leading reformed criminals Hawkeye, Quicksilver, and Scarlet Witch. None of them had been villains for long or enthusiastically; Hawkeye had been tricked into villainy by the Black Widow (who herself has now reformed), while Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch were only Magneto's lackeys under duress. To this day, all three are Avengers mainstays.

One superhero team especially stacked with ex-bad guys is the X-Men — and not just brief villains, but long-running foes who've turned over new leaves. Consider Rogue, one of the most famous X-Men members. If you only know the watered-down Rogue (Anna Paquin) from the "X-Men" movies, you wouldn't know she started as a villain.

Rogue debuted as a cruel and haughty villain and member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants in "Avengers Annual" #10, wherein she assaulted longtime hero Carol Danvers/Ms. Marvel and stole her powers. The white streaks in Rogue's hair even curled up into a demon horn-like shape:

Marvel Comics

When Rogue tried to join her former enemies in Chris Claremont and Walt Simonson's "Uncanny X-Men" #171, the X-Men nearly mutinied against Professor X. Nowadays, though? Rogue is part of the family with no grudges.

And the trend doesn't end there. Magneto and Emma Frost spent decades battling the X-Men, but now they're both some of the team's leaders.